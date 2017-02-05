BENVENUTO   |   Login   |   Registrati   |
RSS
Imposta Come Homepage   |   Ricerca Avanzata  CERCA  
In questo canale:

LITE BIGLIA KEITA / Foto e video, accesa discussione tra i due giocatori della Lazio: l'argentino "bacchetta" l'attaccante (Oggi, 5 febbraio 2017)

Pubblicazione:

Redazione
Lite Biglia-Keita (Foto: Mediaset Premium)  Lite Biglia-Keita (Foto: Mediaset Premium)

LITE BIGLIA KEITA, FOTO E VIDEO: ACCESA DISCUSSIONE TRA I DUE GIOCATORI DELLA LAZIO. L'ARGENTINO "BACCHETTA" L'ATTACCANTE (OGGI, 5 FEBBRAIO 2017) Lite tra Lucas Biglia e Seydou Keita: dopo la straripante vittoria contro il Pescara, in casa Lazio tiene banco la discussione tra i due giocatori. Successo da incorniciare per la squadra di Simone Inzaghi, che deve fare però i conti con gli attriti tra il centrocampista e l'attaccante, ripresi dalle telecamere esclusive di Mediaset Premium. Cosa si saranno detti Biglia e Keita in panchina? Nonostante il positivo ritorno in campo del calciatore senegalese, che ha dimostrato di poter essere importante per questa squadra con un gol, il centrocampista argentino ha avuto qualcosa da ridire sul compagno di squadra. Biglia, abituato a far "ragionare" la Lazio in campo nei momenti di difficoltà, sembra voler fare lo stesso anche lontano dal terreno di gioco. Il suo carisma può essere utile alla crescita di Keita, che rappresenta un caso delicato per il suo allenatore, il quale deve gestirlo nel migliore dei modi e aiutarlo a migliorare, e la società, non proprio insensibile alle sirene di calciomercato. E quindi resta il mistero sulla discussione tra Keita e Biglia e su cosa abbia avuto da dire il centrocampista all'attaccante. Clicca qui per il video della lite tra Biglia e Keita.



© Riproduzione Riservata.
 
SEGNALA
STAMPA
COMMENTA QUESTO ARTICOLO

ULTIM'ORA

18.27 Basket DIRETTA/ Caserta-Cremona (risultato live 14-20, 10'): info streaming video e tv, secondo ...

18.26 Basket DIRETTA/ Pesaro-Cantù (risultato live 22-15, 10'): info streaming video e tv, secondo quarto ...

18.16 Cinema, Televisione e Media Super Bowl 2017 / Il teaser della pubblicità di Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift ha aperto la ...

18.15 Cinema, Televisione e Media LADY GAGA / Protagonista dell’Half Time Show del Super Bowl a Houston: anche Tony Bennet sul ...

18.15 Cronaca FABIO DI LELLO / Omicidio di Vasto, "giustiziere" di Italo D'Elisa: un complice lo avvertì ...

18.10 Basket DIRETTA/ Roma-Tortona (risultato live 58-79, 30'): info streaming video e tv, ultimo quarto ...

Tutte le ultim'ora

NEWS Calcio e altri Sport

DIRETTA/ Caserta-Cremona (risultato live 14-20, 10'): info streaming video e tv, secondo ...

DIRETTA/ Pesaro-Cantù (risultato live 22-15, 10'): info streaming video e tv, secondo quarto ...

RISULTATI SERIE D / Partite e classifica aggiornata. Varese ancora primo, Monza e Mestre ...

Risultati Serie A / Classifica aggiornata e gol: i finali delle partite delle 15.00 (23^ ...

Diretta/ Palermo-Crotone (risultato live 1-0) info streaming video e tv: Nestorovski sblocca ...

DIRETTA/ Prato-Viterbese (risultato finale 2-0) Tavano risolve il match per i lanieri all'89' ...

Leggi tutte le notizie Calcio e altri Sport