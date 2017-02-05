LITE BIGLIA KEITA, FOTO E VIDEO: ACCESA DISCUSSIONE TRA I DUE GIOCATORI DELLA LAZIO. L'ARGENTINO "BACCHETTA" L'ATTACCANTE (OGGI, 5 FEBBRAIO 2017) - Lite tra Lucas Biglia e Seydou Keita: dopo la straripante vittoria contro il Pescara, in casa Lazio tiene banco la discussione tra i due giocatori. Successo da incorniciare per la squadra di Simone Inzaghi, che deve fare però i conti con gli attriti tra il centrocampista e l'attaccante, ripresi dalle telecamere esclusive di Mediaset Premium. Cosa si saranno detti Biglia e Keita in panchina? Nonostante il positivo ritorno in campo del calciatore senegalese, che ha dimostrato di poter essere importante per questa squadra con un gol, il centrocampista argentino ha avuto qualcosa da ridire sul compagno di squadra. Biglia, abituato a far "ragionare" la Lazio in campo nei momenti di difficoltà, sembra voler fare lo stesso anche lontano dal terreno di gioco. Il suo carisma può essere utile alla crescita di Keita, che rappresenta un caso delicato per il suo allenatore, il quale deve gestirlo nel migliore dei modi e aiutarlo a migliorare, e la società, non proprio insensibile alle sirene di calciomercato. E quindi resta il mistero sulla discussione tra Keita e Biglia e su cosa abbia avuto da dire il centrocampista all'attaccante. Clicca qui per il video della lite tra Biglia e Keita.

