Hervé Leroux/ Morto a 60 anni il designer francese creatore dell'abito bondage
Hervé Leroux è morto (Foto: da Instagram)
Lutto nel mondo della moda: Hervé L. Leroux è morto oggi all'età di 60 anni. Il creatore dell'abito bondage, emblema degli anni 90-2000, ha lavorato per Fendi e Chanel prima di lasciare il suo brand sotto il nome di Hervé Lérge nel 1985. Dopo aver ceduo l'azienda a BCBM Max Azria nel 1999, non ha smesso di disegnare: ha continuato a disegnare e vestire note celebrità per il red carpet, da Cate Blanchet a Jessica Chastain, passando per Dita Von Teese e e Kristen Stewart, che ovviamente in queste ore hanno voluto condividere sui social network alcuni ricordati legati al designer francese. La notizia della morte è stata data oggi dalla Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Hervé L. Leroux è famoso per gli abiti sirena, diventati uniforme delle modelle degli anni Novanta. Poi ha mantenuto un basso profilo per un decennio: è tornato nel calendario della moda francese nel gennaio 2013 come guest member, presentando la collezione primavera-estate nella sua show-room di rue de Seine. Il concept store Colette per l'occasione aveva esposto in vetrina cinque suoi pezzi.
IL TRIBUTO DI DITA VON TEESE
La modella e e showgirl del burlesque Dita Von Teese ha onorato sui social media la figura del designer scomparso, Hervé L. Leroux. «Sono molto triste, siamo costretti a salutare il genio di @hervelegerleroux», il testo allegato ad una galleria fotografica che la ritrae con gli abiti del designer. «Ha realizzato abiti che esaltavano la bellezza di una donna. Farò sempre tesoro dei pomeriggi trascorsi nel suo atelier, provando vestiti su vestiti, è stato davvero divertente», ha aggiunto Dita Von Teese nel suo post. «Grazie, caro Hervé, per quello che hai fatto. Riposati nel glamour, non ti dimenticheremo mai», ha concluso.
Very sad that we are forced to say farewell to the genius @hervelegerleroux. I’m so grateful to have called him my friend after being introduced as “the ultimate” by @suzannevonaichinger and @alimahdaviparis. He made the most exquisite dresses that showcased a woman’s beauty, rather than distracting from it. I’ll always treasure my afternoons in his atelier just next to @maisonladuree, trying on dress after dress, really just for the fun of it. Hervé would exclaim “THIS dress, this dress is for YOU!” ...and occasionally, “...non, not this one. NEXT!!” We would have the best time, I honestly could have only ever worn his dresses. @hervelegerleroux IS Herve Léger (he had to change his name and start over) and he is the inventor and only true master of the iconic bandage dress. And I’d say he was the only dressmaker that could accomplish a truly modern Madame Grès goddess gown. I loved him for his wit, his candor, his sublime elegance and of course, his talent, which, came from authentic obsession, with no care for the commerciality of fashion. I’m so sad to see him go, and so abruptly. We’ve lost one of the fashion greats. My heart breaks for his constant companion, our dear Jocelyn @hervelegersister Thank you, Dear Hervé, for all of it. Rest in glamour, you’ll never be forgotten. #herveleger #herveleroux