Hervé Leroux/ Morto a 60 anni il designer francese creatore dell'abito bondage

Hervé Leroux è morto (Foto: da Instagram)

Lutto nel mondo della moda: Hervé L. Leroux è morto oggi all'età di 60 anni. Il creatore dell'abito bondage, emblema degli anni 90-2000, ha lavorato per Fendi e Chanel prima di lasciare il suo brand sotto il nome di Hervé Lérge nel 1985. Dopo aver ceduo l'azienda a BCBM Max Azria nel 1999, non ha smesso di disegnare: ha continuato a disegnare e vestire note celebrità per il red carpet, da Cate Blanchet a Jessica Chastain, passando per Dita Von Teese e e Kristen Stewart, che ovviamente in queste ore hanno voluto condividere sui social network alcuni ricordati legati al designer francese. La notizia della morte è stata data oggi dalla Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Hervé L. Leroux è famoso per gli abiti sirena, diventati uniforme delle modelle degli anni Novanta. Poi ha mantenuto un basso profilo per un decennio: è tornato nel calendario della moda francese nel gennaio 2013 come guest member, presentando la collezione primavera-estate nella sua show-room di rue de Seine. Il concept store Colette per l'occasione aveva esposto in vetrina cinque suoi pezzi.

IL TRIBUTO DI DITA VON TEESE

La modella e e showgirl del burlesque Dita Von Teese ha onorato sui social media la figura del designer scomparso, Hervé L. Leroux. «Sono molto triste, siamo costretti a salutare il genio di @hervelegerleroux», il testo allegato ad una galleria fotografica che la ritrae con gli abiti del designer. «Ha realizzato abiti che esaltavano la bellezza di una donna. Farò sempre tesoro dei pomeriggi trascorsi nel suo atelier, provando vestiti su vestiti, è stato davvero divertente», ha aggiunto Dita Von Teese nel suo post. «Grazie, caro Hervé, per quello che hai fatto. Riposati nel glamour, non ti dimenticheremo mai», ha concluso.

