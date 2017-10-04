BENVENUTO   |   Login   |   Registrati   |
MTV European Music Awards 2017/ Tutte le nominations: Taylor Swift e Shawn Mendes i grandi favoriti

Mtv European Music Awards 2017, tutte le nomination dell'evento in programma il 12 novembre: Taylor Swift è la grande favorita. Tra gli italiani in lizza Ferro, Gabbani, Ermal Meta.
04 ottobre 2017 Stella Dibenedetto

Gli MTV Europe Music Awards si terranno il prossimo 12 novembre alla SSE Arena di Wembley di Londra dove i prestigiosi premi musicali sono sbarcati per la prima volta nel 1996 e questa sarà la sesta volta che il Regno Unito ospiterà l’award show di MTV. A condurre il grande evento sarà Rita Ora, tornata sulla scena musicale con il singolo "Your Song". A poche settimane dalla serata in cui verranno consegnati i premi agli artisti che si sono distinti nell’ultimo anno solare con album, nuovi singoli, look e spettacoli live, sono state ufficializzate tutte le nominations. La grande favorita è Taylor Swift con sei nomination, tra le quali quelle nelle categorie "di peso" come "Best artist" e "Best pop", seguita da Shawn Mendes, in lizza in cinque categorie tra le quali "Best Song" e "Best Artist".

BEST SONG: Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie, DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Ed Sheeran – Shape of You, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes - There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.

BEST ARTIST: Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift.

BEST LOOK: Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Taylor Swift, Zayn.

BEST NEW: Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels, Khalid, KYLE, Rag‘n’Bone Man.

BEST POP: Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift.

BEST VIDEO: Foo Fighters – Run, Katy Perry - Bon Appétit ft. Migos, Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE, KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty, Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do.

BEST LIVE: Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, U2.

BEST ELECTRONIC: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers. BEST ROCK: Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Royal Blood, The Killers, U2. BEST HIP HOP: Drake, Eminem, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone.

BEST ALTERNATIVE: Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, The xx, Thirty Seconds To Mars. BIGGEST FANS: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift.

BEST PUSH: Hailee Steinfeld, Jon Bellion, Julia Michaels, Kacy Hill, Khalid, KYLE, Noah Cyrus, Petite Melle, Rag'n'Bone Man, SZA, The Head And The Heart.

BEST WORLD STAGE: Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016, Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016, Tomorrowland 2017, DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017, The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017, Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017.

BEST ITALIAN ACT: Ermal Meta, Fabri Fibra, Francesco Gabbani, Thegiornalisti, Tiziano Ferro.

