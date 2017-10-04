MTV European Music Awards 2017/ Tutte le nominations: Taylor Swift e Shawn Mendes i grandi favoriti

Mtv Europe Music Awards 2017

Gli MTV Europe Music Awards si terranno il prossimo 12 novembre alla SSE Arena di Wembley di Londra dove i prestigiosi premi musicali sono sbarcati per la prima volta nel 1996 e questa sarà la sesta volta che il Regno Unito ospiterà l’award show di MTV. A condurre il grande evento sarà Rita Ora, tornata sulla scena musicale con il singolo "Your Song". A poche settimane dalla serata in cui verranno consegnati i premi agli artisti che si sono distinti nell’ultimo anno solare con album, nuovi singoli, look e spettacoli live, sono state ufficializzate tutte le nominations. La grande favorita è Taylor Swift con sei nomination, tra le quali quelle nelle categorie "di peso" come "Best artist" e "Best pop", seguita da Shawn Mendes, in lizza in cinque categorie tra le quali "Best Song" e "Best Artist".

BEST SONG: Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie, DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Ed Sheeran – Shape of You, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes - There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.

BEST ARTIST: Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift.

BEST LOOK: Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Taylor Swift, Zayn.

BEST NEW: Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels, Khalid, KYLE, Rag‘n’Bone Man.

BEST POP: Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift.

BEST VIDEO: Foo Fighters – Run, Katy Perry - Bon Appétit ft. Migos, Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE, KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty, Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do.

BEST LIVE: Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, U2.

BEST ELECTRONIC: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers. BEST ROCK: Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Royal Blood, The Killers, U2. BEST HIP HOP: Drake, Eminem, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone.

BEST ALTERNATIVE: Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, The xx, Thirty Seconds To Mars. BIGGEST FANS: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift.

BEST PUSH: Hailee Steinfeld, Jon Bellion, Julia Michaels, Kacy Hill, Khalid, KYLE, Noah Cyrus, Petite Melle, Rag'n'Bone Man, SZA, The Head And The Heart.

BEST WORLD STAGE: Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016, Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016, Tomorrowland 2017, DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017, The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017, Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017.

BEST ITALIAN ACT: Ermal Meta, Fabri Fibra, Francesco Gabbani, Thegiornalisti, Tiziano Ferro.

