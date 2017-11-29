GRAMMY AWARDS 2018/ Le nomination: Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kasha

GRAMMY AWARDS 2018/ Le nomination: Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, KashaL'industria discografica americana ha reso note tutte le nomination ai Grammy Awards del prossimo anno, relative ai dischi usciti nel corso del 2017 ecco le principali candidature 29 novembre 2017 Paolo Vites
Lady Gaga
L'industria discografica americana ha reso note tutte le nomination ai Grammy Awards del prossimo anno, relative ai dischi usciti nel corso del 2017. Come si sa i Grammy sono considerati gli Oscar della musica, anche se spesso e volentieri non si guarda a premiare la qualità ma i dischi che hanno venduto di più. Un caso esplicito sono le nomination che ha avuto il tormentone Despacito, canzoncina da spiaggia, inclusa tra i premi più ambiti, quella di performance e canzone dell'anno. Si tratta del primo brano che non è cantato interamente in inglese ad aver ricevuto tali candidature. Si nota poi, ma è un fenomeno che dura da molti anni, il grande numero di candidature che hanno ricevuto gli artisti afro americani: Jay-Z guida la corsa con ben otto nomination. Si tratta della 60esima edizione che si terrà il 28 gennaio 2018 al Madison Square Garden: era da 14 anni che l'evento non si teneva a New York. Ecco le principali categorie:
Album of the Year
Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”
JAY-Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Lorde – Melodrama
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Record of the Year
Childish Gambino – Redbone
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito
JAY-Z – Story of O.J.
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito
JAY-Z – 4:44
Julia Michaels – Issues
Logic – 1-800-273-8255
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance
Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
Kesha – Praying
Lady Gaga – Million Reasons
Pink – What About Us
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito
Imagine Dragons – Despacito
Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
Zedd & Alessia Cara – Stay
Best Pop Vocal Album
Coldplay – Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons – Evolve
Kesha – Rainbow
Lady Gaga – Joanne
Ed Sheeran – ÷ (Divide)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé – Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)
Bob Dylan – Triplicate
Seth MacFarlane – In Full Swing
Sarah McLachlan – Wonderland
Various Artists – Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean – Bounce Back
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
JAY-Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Migos – Bad and Boujee
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
6LACK – PRBLMS
Goldlink ft. Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy – Crew
JAY-Z ft. Beyoncé – Family Feud
Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna – LOYALTY.
SZA ft. Travis Scott – Love Galore
Best Rap Song
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Danger Mouse ft. Run the Jewels, Big Boy – Chase Me
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Rapsody – Sassy
JAY-Z – The Story of O.J.
Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
JAY-Z – 4:44
Migos – Culture
Rapsody – Laila’s Wisdom
Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy
Best Rock Performance
Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
Chris Cornell – The Promise
Foo Fighters – Run
Kaleo – No Good
Nothing More – Go to War
Best Metal Performance
August Burns Red – Invisible Enemy
Body Count – Black Hoodie
Mastodon – Sultan’s Curse
Meshuggah – Clockworks
Code Orange – Forever
Best Rock Song
Metallica – Atlas, Rise!
K. Flay – Blood in the Cut
Nothing More – Go to War
Foo Fighters – Run
Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage
Best Rock Album
Mastodon – Emperor of Sand
Metallica – Hardwired… to Self-Destruct
Nothing More – The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age – Villains
The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – Everything Now
Gorillaz – Humanz
LCD Soundsystem – American Dream
Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
The National – Sleep Well Beast
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar ft. Kali Uchis – Get You
Kehlani – Distraction
Ledisi – High
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
SZA – The Weekend
Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Baylor Project – Laugh and Move On
Childish Gambino – Redbone
Anthony Hamilton ft. The HamilTones – What I’m Feelin’
Ledisi – All the Way
Mali Music – Still
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton – First Began
Khalid – Location
Childish Gambino – Redbone
SZA – Supermodel
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Best Urban Contemporary Album
6LACK – Free 6LACK
Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”
Khalid – American Teen
SZA – CTRL
The Weeknd – Starboy
Best R&B Album
Daniel Caesar – Freudian
Ledisi – Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
PJ Morton – Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild – Feel the Real
Best Dance Recording
Bonobo – Bambro Koyo Ganda
Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola
Gorillaz – Andromeda [ft. DRAM]
LCD Soundsystem – Tonite
Odesza – Line of Sight
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bonobo – Migration
Kraftwerk – 3-D the Catalogue
Mura Masa – Mura Masa
Odesza – A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso – What Now