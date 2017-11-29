GRAMMY AWARDS 2018/ Le nomination: Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kasha

29 novembre 2017 Paolo Vites

L'industria discografica americana ha reso note tutte le nomination ai Grammy Awards del prossimo anno, relative ai dischi usciti nel corso del 2017. Come si sa i Grammy sono considerati gli Oscar della musica, anche se spesso e volentieri non si guarda a premiare la qualità ma i dischi che hanno venduto di più. Un caso esplicito sono le nomination che ha avuto il tormentone Despacito, canzoncina da spiaggia, inclusa tra i premi più ambiti, quella di performance e canzone dell'anno. Si tratta del primo brano che non è cantato interamente in inglese ad aver ricevuto tali candidature. Si nota poi, ma è un fenomeno che dura da molti anni, il grande numero di candidature che hanno ricevuto gli artisti afro americani: Jay-Z guida la corsa con ben otto nomination. Si tratta della 60esima edizione che si terrà il 28 gennaio 2018 al Madison Square Garden: era da 14 anni che l'evento non si teneva a New York. Ecco le principali categorie:

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”

JAY-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Lorde – Melodrama

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino – Redbone

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito

JAY-Z – Story of O.J.

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito

JAY-Z – 4:44

Julia Michaels – Issues

Logic – 1-800-273-8255

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

Kesha – Praying

Lady Gaga – Million Reasons

Pink – What About Us

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito

Imagine Dragons – Despacito

Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

Zedd & Alessia Cara – Stay

Best Pop Vocal Album

Coldplay – Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons – Evolve

Kesha – Rainbow

Lady Gaga – Joanne

Ed Sheeran – ÷ (Divide)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé – Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Bob Dylan – Triplicate

Seth MacFarlane – In Full Swing

Sarah McLachlan – Wonderland

Various Artists – Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean – Bounce Back

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

JAY-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Migos – Bad and Boujee

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

6LACK – PRBLMS

Goldlink ft. Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy – Crew

JAY-Z ft. Beyoncé – Family Feud

Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna – LOYALTY.

SZA ft. Travis Scott – Love Galore

Best Rap Song

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Danger Mouse ft. Run the Jewels, Big Boy – Chase Me

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Rapsody – Sassy

JAY-Z – The Story of O.J.

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

JAY-Z – 4:44

Migos – Culture

Rapsody – Laila’s Wisdom

Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy

Best Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Chris Cornell – The Promise

Foo Fighters – Run

Kaleo – No Good

Nothing More – Go to War

Best Metal Performance

August Burns Red – Invisible Enemy

Body Count – Black Hoodie

Mastodon – Sultan’s Curse

Meshuggah – Clockworks

Code Orange – Forever

Best Rock Song

Metallica – Atlas, Rise!

K. Flay – Blood in the Cut

Nothing More – Go to War

Foo Fighters – Run

Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage

Best Rock Album

Mastodon – Emperor of Sand

Metallica – Hardwired… to Self-Destruct

Nothing More – The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – Everything Now

Gorillaz – Humanz

LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

The National – Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar ft. Kali Uchis – Get You

Kehlani – Distraction

Ledisi – High

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

SZA – The Weekend

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project – Laugh and Move On

Childish Gambino – Redbone

Anthony Hamilton ft. The HamilTones – What I’m Feelin’

Ledisi – All the Way

Mali Music – Still

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton – First Began

Khalid – Location

Childish Gambino – Redbone

SZA – Supermodel

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Best Urban Contemporary Album

6LACK – Free 6LACK

Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”

Khalid – American Teen

SZA – CTRL

The Weeknd – Starboy

Best R&B Album

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

Ledisi – Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

PJ Morton – Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild – Feel the Real

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo – Bambro Koyo Ganda

Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola

Gorillaz – Andromeda [ft. DRAM]

LCD Soundsystem – Tonite

Odesza – Line of Sight

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo – Migration

Kraftwerk – 3-D the Catalogue

Mura Masa – Mura Masa

Odesza – A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso – What Now

