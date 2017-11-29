  
GRAMMY AWARDS 2018/ Le nomination: Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kasha

L'industria discografica americana ha reso note tutte le nomination ai Grammy Awards del prossimo anno, relative ai dischi usciti nel corso del 2017 ecco le principali candidature 29 novembre 2017 Paolo Vites

Lady GagaLady Gaga

L'industria discografica americana ha reso note tutte le nomination ai Grammy Awards del prossimo anno, relative ai dischi usciti nel corso del 2017. Come si sa i Grammy sono considerati gli Oscar della musica, anche se spesso e volentieri non si guarda a premiare la qualità ma i dischi che hanno venduto di più. Un caso esplicito sono le nomination che ha avuto il tormentone Despacito, canzoncina da spiaggia, inclusa tra i premi più ambiti, quella di performance e canzone dell'anno. Si tratta del primo brano che non è cantato interamente in inglese ad aver ricevuto tali candidature. Si nota poi, ma è un fenomeno che dura da molti anni, il grande numero di candidature che hanno ricevuto gli artisti afro americani: Jay-Z guida la corsa con ben otto nomination. Si tratta della 60esima edizione che si terrà il 28 gennaio 2018 al Madison Square Garden: era da 14 anni che l'evento non si teneva a New York. Ecco le principali categorie:

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”

JAY-Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Lorde – Melodrama

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

 

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino – Redbone

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito

JAY-Z – Story of O.J.

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

 

Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito

JAY-Z – 4:44

Julia Michaels – Issues

Logic – 1-800-273-8255

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

 

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

 

Best Pop Solo Performance

 Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

Kesha – Praying

Lady Gaga – Million Reasons

Pink – What About Us

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber – Despacito

Imagine Dragons – Despacito

Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still

Zedd & Alessia Cara – Stay

 

Best Pop Vocal Album

 

Coldplay – Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons – Evolve

Kesha – Rainbow

Lady Gaga – Joanne

Ed Sheeran – ÷ (Divide)

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

 

Michael Bublé – Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Bob Dylan – Triplicate

Seth MacFarlane – In Full Swing

Sarah McLachlan – Wonderland

Various Artists – Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

 

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean – Bounce Back
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
JAY-Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Migos – Bad and Boujee

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

6LACK – PRBLMS
Goldlink ft. Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy – Crew
JAY-Z ft. Beyoncé – Family Feud
Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna – LOYALTY.
SZA ft. Travis Scott – Love Galore

Best Rap Song

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Danger Mouse ft. Run the Jewels, Big Boy – Chase Me
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Rapsody – Sassy
JAY-Z – The Story of O.J.

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
JAY-Z – 4:44
Migos – Culture
Rapsody – Laila’s Wisdom
Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy

Best Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
Chris Cornell – The Promise
Foo Fighters – Run
Kaleo – No Good
Nothing More – Go to War

Best Metal Performance

August Burns Red – Invisible Enemy
Body Count – Black Hoodie
Mastodon – Sultan’s Curse
Meshuggah – Clockworks
Code Orange – Forever

Best Rock Song

Metallica – Atlas, Rise!
K. Flay – Blood in the Cut
Nothing More – Go to War
Foo Fighters – Run
Avenged Sevenfold – The Stage

Best Rock Album

Mastodon – Emperor of Sand
Metallica – Hardwired… to Self-Destruct
Nothing More – The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age – Villains
The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – Everything Now
Gorillaz – Humanz
LCD Soundsystem – American Dream
Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
The National – Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar ft. Kali Uchis – Get You
Kehlani – Distraction
Ledisi – High
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
SZA – The Weekend

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project – Laugh and Move On
Childish Gambino – Redbone
Anthony Hamilton ft. The HamilTones – What I’m Feelin’
Ledisi – All the Way
Mali Music – Still

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton – First Began
Khalid – Location
Childish Gambino – Redbone
SZA – Supermodel
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Best Urban Contemporary Album

6LACK – Free 6LACK
Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”
Khalid – American Teen
SZA – CTRL
The Weeknd – Starboy

Best R&B Album

Daniel Caesar – Freudian
Ledisi – Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
PJ Morton – Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild – Feel the Real

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo – Bambro Koyo Ganda
Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola
Gorillaz – Andromeda [ft. DRAM]
LCD Soundsystem – Tonite
Odesza – Line of Sight

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo – Migration
Kraftwerk – 3-D the Catalogue
Mura Masa – Mura Masa
Odesza – A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso – What Now





