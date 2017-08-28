VINCITORI MTV VMA 2017 / Ed Sheeran artista dell’anno, Kendrick Lamar il più premiato

Mtv Video Music Awards 2017

Gli Mtv Video Music Awards 2017 hanno eletto Ed Sheeran come miglior artista dell’anno. Il cantautore britannico ha battuto la concorrenza portando a casa il premio più importante della grande manifestazione musicale che, quest’anno, è stata condotta da una bellissima ed emozionatissima Katy Perry. Ed Sheeran conferma così di essere uno dei migliori artisti degli ultimi anni. Nonostante sia giovanissimo (ha solo 26 anni), Ed Sheeran sta portando a casa un riconoscimento dopo l’altro. Ed Sheeran ha così battuto la concorrenza di Kendrick Lamar che è stato premiato con ben cinque statuette aggiudicandosi anche il premio per i migliori effetti speciali, migliore direzione artistica, miglior regia e miglior video hip-hop. L’artista, però, non ha chiuso in bellezza la serata lasciando la statuetta più importante al collega inglese. Il premio di artista dell’anno è stata una delle novità degli Mtv Video Music Awards 2017 che, ancora una volta, hanno conquistato il pubblico per il grande spettacolo offerto.

Ecco, dunque, la lista di tutti i vincitori degli Mtv Video Music Awards 2017:

Video dell’anno Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Artista dell’anno Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Miglior artista emergente (Presented by Taco Bell) Khalid (RCA Records)

Best collaboration Zayn e Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” (Republic Records)

Best pop Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Best hip hop Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Best rock: Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul” (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)

Best dance Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” (Interscope)

Best fight against the system: Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” (Def Jam) The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Atlantic Records) Big Sean – “Light” (Def Jam) Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam) Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”?John Legend – “Surefire” (Columbia Records)

Miglior fotografia:? Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope), direttore della fotografia Scott Cunningham

Miglior regia: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope), regista Dave Meyers and the little homies

Miglior art direction Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope): scenografo Spencer Graves

Miglior effetti visivi Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Miglior coreografia: Kanye West – “Fade” (Def Jam)

Canzone dell’estate: Lil Uzi Vert — “XO Tour Llif3?

Michael Jackson video vanguard award:? PInk

