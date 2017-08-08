MTV Video Music Awards 2017 / Svelate tutte le nomination e i cantanti che si esibiranno

Mtv logo

Mtv ha annunciato oggi il cast di cantanti che si esibirà agli MTV Video Music Awards 2017. Dal “Fabulous” Forum di Inglewood, California, domenica 27 agosto si esibiranno: Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes e Katy Perry. Proprio Katy Perry sarà presente nella doppia veste di performer e conduttrice dei VMAs 2017. Per quanto riguarda l'Italia, l’evento sarà trasmesso in diretta nella notte tra domenica 27 e lunedì 28 agosto alle 2.00 su MTV (canale 133 di Sky). Il tutto anticipato dal pre-show a partire dall’1.00, e in replica nei giorni seguenti in prima e seconda serata sempre su MTV (Sky 133). Scopriamo ora l’elenco delle nomination.

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2017, CAST E NOMINATION

In testa troviamo Kendrick Lamar che ha ottenuto 8 candidature per il suo video “HUMBLE”. Ricordiamo che le precedenti categorie “Best Female Video” e “Best Male Video” sono state unificate nella categoria “Artist of the Year”. Inoltre, è stata aggiunta la categoria “Best Fight Against the System” per celebrare i video che possono ispirare gli spettatori a lottare contro l’ingiustizia. Ricordiamo i gruppi italiani vincenti nella scorsa stagione. Best Performance furono i The Kolors. MTV Video Award: Negramaro. Premio RDS: Elisa. Best Italian Female: Emma. Best Italian Male: Marco Mengoni. Webstar: Alberico de Giglio. La star di youtube è stata premiata come miglior personaggio web. Vedremo in questa edizione chi riuscirà a vincere il prestigioso trofeo nelle varie categorie.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

Lorde (Republic Records)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Khalid (RCA Records)

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Noah Cyrus (Records)

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (Atlantic Records)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels” (Columbia Records)

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” (Republic Records)

BEST POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better” (Island Records)

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” (Asylum/Atlantic Records)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records)

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu” (RCA Records)

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Big Sean – “Bounce Back” (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs” (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee” (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One” (Epic Records/We The Best)

BEST DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” (Interscope)

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me” (Ultra/Interscope)

Calvin Harris – “My Way” (Columbia Records)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water” (Mad Decent)

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone” (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams” (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace” (Island)

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul” (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)

Green Day – “Bang Bang” (Warner Bros. Records)

Foo Fighters – “Run” (RCA Records)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” (Def Jam)

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean – “Light” (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire” (Columbia Records)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor)

Halsey – “Now or Never” (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl)

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam) (Aaron A)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kanye West – “Fade” (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers)

Sia – “The Greatest” (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead)

BEST EDITING

Future – “Mask Off” (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Lorde – “Green Light” (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)

