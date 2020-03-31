Alexina Graham positiva al coronavirus/ “È spaventoso! Vomitavo e non avevo fiato!”

Anche la modella britannica Alexina Graham, no degli “angeli di Victoria’s Secret“, è positiva al coronavirus. Con un lungo post su Instagram la donna, che ha 30 anni, ha ammesso di aver vissuto giorni di dura lotta che l’hanno costretta a recarsi anche in ospedale. Su Instagram ha spiegato cosa le è accaduto e ha inoltre ringraziato la sorella minore che si è occupata di lei: “Grazie Sorella! Avevo paura, soffrivo e non sapevo cosa sarebbe successo, ma ti sei presa cura di me, mi hai trattenuto, mi hai asciugato le lacrime e sei stata lì ad ogni passo.” esordisce la modella, ricordando quei terribili momenti. Poi spiega: “Sono al giorno 5, sto diventando più forte e mi sento meglio ogni giorno. Grazie alle persone che hanno inviato messaggi gentili, amore e buone vibrazioni. Significava davvero il mondo per me e ha sollevato il mio umore.”

Alexina Graham ha il coronavirus: “Non riuscivo neppure a mangiare da sola!”

Alexina Graham racconta di momenti davvero drammatici vissuti a causa del Coronavirus e fa anche un appello a chi ancora non ha preso la questione sul serio. “Per favore, rimani a casa da soli o con chi vivete!! – chiede la modella, per poi spiegare i suoi sintomi – È spaventoso: vomitavo e andavo in bagno contemporaneamente più volte durante il primo giorno, mi veniva la febbre e poi quando passava avevo forti brividi, ero senza fiato, non riuscivo ad articolare frasi complete perché i miei polmoni non me lo permettevano, non ero in grado di entrare e uscire da un bagno da sola, avevo bisogno di aiuto per entrare e uscire dal letto e anche mangiare è diventato doloroso!!” Così conclude: “Per favore, prendetelo sul serio e restate a casa.”





