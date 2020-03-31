Alexina Graham positiva al coronavirus/ “È spaventoso! Vomitavo e non avevo fiato!”
Alexina Graham, la modella di Victoria’s Secret positiva al coronavirus. Su Instagram il lungo post: “È spaventoso! Vomito e brividi”
Anche la modella britannica Alexina Graham, no degli “angeli di Victoria’s Secret“, è positiva al coronavirus. Con un lungo post su Instagram la donna, che ha 30 anni, ha ammesso di aver vissuto giorni di dura lotta che l’hanno costretta a recarsi anche in ospedale. Su Instagram ha spiegato cosa le è accaduto e ha inoltre ringraziato la sorella minore che si è occupata di lei: “Grazie Sorella! Avevo paura, soffrivo e non sapevo cosa sarebbe successo, ma ti sei presa cura di me, mi hai trattenuto, mi hai asciugato le lacrime e sei stata lì ad ogni passo.” esordisce la modella, ricordando quei terribili momenti. Poi spiega: “Sono al giorno 5, sto diventando più forte e mi sento meglio ogni giorno. Grazie alle persone che hanno inviato messaggi gentili, amore e buone vibrazioni. Significava davvero il mondo per me e ha sollevato il mio umore.”
Alexina Graham ha il coronavirus: “Non riuscivo neppure a mangiare da sola!”
Alexina Graham racconta di momenti davvero drammatici vissuti a causa del Coronavirus e fa anche un appello a chi ancora non ha preso la questione sul serio. “Per favore, rimani a casa da soli o con chi vivete!! – chiede la modella, per poi spiegare i suoi sintomi – È spaventoso: vomitavo e andavo in bagno contemporaneamente più volte durante il primo giorno, mi veniva la febbre e poi quando passava avevo forti brividi, ero senza fiato, non riuscivo ad articolare frasi complete perché i miei polmoni non me lo permettevano, non ero in grado di entrare e uscire da un bagno da sola, avevo bisogno di aiuto per entrare e uscire dal letto e anche mangiare è diventato doloroso!!” Così conclude: “Per favore, prendetelo sul serio e restate a casa.”
View this post on Instagram
Little Sister looks after Big Sister ❤️ Thank you Sister!! I was scared, I was in pain and I didn’t know what was to come but you took care of me, you held me, you wiped away my tears and you have been there through each step. When you couldn’t be with me in hospital you were there on the phone. Family, best friend and my nurse at home. Love you 💕 Day 5 and I’m getting stronger and feeling better daily 🙌🏼. Thank you to the people who sent kind messages, love and good vibes 💗 It really meant the world to me and lifted my spirits💋 Some People are still not taking this seriously. I see on the news there are still gatherings going on and even house party’s!!Please stay home in isolation alone or with who you live with only!! It’s scary -I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day, the fever appeared and then when It broke I got severe chills, i was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences,my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!! Please take this seriously and please stay home. Love to you all out there ❤️ Stay safe everyone 🌎 💋 💋 (the first photo was taken when we had already started self isolation at home, my first symptoms started but I thought I had food poisoning only) #keepsafe #stayhome #lookaftereachother #lookafteryourself Big Thankyou to our health hero’s, Thankyou to the NHS and Thankyou to Key workers in this crazy time 💗
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Ultime notizie di Cinema Televisione e Media
-
HARRY POTTER E IL PRINCIPE MEZZOSANGUE, ITALIA 1/ Nel cast anche Jim Broadbent31.03.2020 alle 17:30
-
MUSICA CHE UNISCE, RAI1/ Diretta e ospiti: messaggio speciale di Angelo Borrelli31.03.2020 alle 17:22
-
Placido Domingo, nessun peggioramento da Coronavirus/ "Sono a casa e mi sento bene"31.03.2020 alle 17:12
-
PECHINO EXPRESS 2020, 8a puntata/ Eliminati e concorrenti: diretta su Instagram...31.03.2020 alle 17:04
-
Grande Fratello Vip 2020/ Zequila e Paola, arriva la tregua: "sento che sei sincero"31.03.2020 alle 16:50
Ultime notizie
-
Ses*o a tre davanti a comando Polizia/ Coronavirus, "così passiamo la quarantena"31.03.2020 alle 18:39
-
Coronavirus, violenze polizia per fermare contagi/ Kenya, "Punizioni corporali e...."31.03.2020 alle 18:38
-
CercaCovid: app con AllertaLom per monitorare coronavirus in Lombardia/ Come funziona31.03.2020 alle 18:30
-
Bollettino coronavirus Protezione Civile/ Conferenza stampa 31 marzo: 12428 morti31.03.2020 alle 18:27
-
Douglas Costa resta alla Juventus?/ Calciomercato, Sarri lo vuole blindare31.03.2020 alle 18:14