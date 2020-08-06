Alyssa Milano “Ho avuto il Coronavirus”/ Star di Streghe accusa: “Test negativi ma..”

Una rivelazione sconvolgente e una denuncia importate, questo è quello che è contenuto nell’ultimo post Instagram di Alyssa Milano, una delle star della serie cult Streghe attualmente in onda su Rai2 in replica al mattino. Questa volta le sue accuse sono ben precise e, soprattutto, mettono paura a molti anche perché tra i commenti in molti supportano la sua teoria e le sue parole, ma cosa è successo di preciso? La Milano appare con la maschera dell’ossigeno e poi con un test che risulta positivo al Covid 19. Anche lei ha avuto il Coronavirus e oggi ne parla rivelando i sentimenti accusati, il suo malessere generale, i chili persi e l’impossibilità a respirare come “se un elegante fosse seduto sul suo petto”.

ALYSSA MILANO HA AVUTO IL CORONAVIRUS E DENUNCIA IL SISTEMA AMERICANO DEI TEST

Fin qui tutto noto se non fosse che Alyssa Milano ammette di essere stata malata a marzo e che per settimane i test fatti hanno dato esiti negativi. In particolare, l’attrice scrive: “Ho praticamente avuto tutti i sintomi di Covid. Alla fine di marzo ho fatto due test covidi19 ed entrambi erano negativi. Ho anche fatto un test degli anticorpi covid (il test della puntura del dito).. NEGATIVO. Dopo aver vissuto gli ultimi 4 mesi con sintomi persistenti come vertigini, anomalie dello stomaco, periodi irregolari, palpitazioni cardiache, mancanza di respiro, zero memoria a breve termine e malessere generale, sono andato e ho fatto un test anticorpale da un prelievo di sangue (non il dito pungiglione) in un laboratorio. Sono POSITIVO”. L’attrice ha scoperto così di avere gli anticorpi al Covid 19 a dimostrazione del fatto che è stata malata e ha avuto il virus ma, soprattutto, come lei stessa fa notare alla fine, il sistema americano ha una falla che rende difficile capire davvero i numero della pandemia: “Voglio che siate consapevoli che il nostro sistema di test è difettoso e non conosciamo i numeri reali…Pensavo di morire. Mi sembrava di morire. Donerò il mio plasma con la speranza di poter salvare una vita. Per favore, abbiate cura di voi”.

