Alyssa Milano “Ho avuto il Coronavirus”/ Star di Streghe accusa: “Test negativi ma..”
Alyssa Milano “Ho avuto il Coronavirus”, la rivelazione choc su Instagram della star di Streghe e la accusa: “Test negativi ma..”
Una rivelazione sconvolgente e una denuncia importate, questo è quello che è contenuto nell’ultimo post Instagram di Alyssa Milano, una delle star della serie cult Streghe attualmente in onda su Rai2 in replica al mattino. Questa volta le sue accuse sono ben precise e, soprattutto, mettono paura a molti anche perché tra i commenti in molti supportano la sua teoria e le sue parole, ma cosa è successo di preciso? La Milano appare con la maschera dell’ossigeno e poi con un test che risulta positivo al Covid 19. Anche lei ha avuto il Coronavirus e oggi ne parla rivelando i sentimenti accusati, il suo malessere generale, i chili persi e l’impossibilità a respirare come “se un elegante fosse seduto sul suo petto”.
ALYSSA MILANO HA AVUTO IL CORONAVIRUS E DENUNCIA IL SISTEMA AMERICANO DEI TEST
Fin qui tutto noto se non fosse che Alyssa Milano ammette di essere stata malata a marzo e che per settimane i test fatti hanno dato esiti negativi. In particolare, l’attrice scrive: “Ho praticamente avuto tutti i sintomi di Covid. Alla fine di marzo ho fatto due test covidi19 ed entrambi erano negativi. Ho anche fatto un test degli anticorpi covid (il test della puntura del dito).. NEGATIVO. Dopo aver vissuto gli ultimi 4 mesi con sintomi persistenti come vertigini, anomalie dello stomaco, periodi irregolari, palpitazioni cardiache, mancanza di respiro, zero memoria a breve termine e malessere generale, sono andato e ho fatto un test anticorpale da un prelievo di sangue (non il dito pungiglione) in un laboratorio. Sono POSITIVO”. L’attrice ha scoperto così di avere gli anticorpi al Covid 19 a dimostrazione del fatto che è stata malata e ha avuto il virus ma, soprattutto, come lei stessa fa notare alla fine, il sistema americano ha una falla che rende difficile capire davvero i numero della pandemia: “Voglio che siate consapevoli che il nostro sistema di test è difettoso e non conosciamo i numeri reali…Pensavo di morire. Mi sembrava di morire. Donerò il mio plasma con la speranza di poter salvare una vita. Per favore, abbiate cura di voi”.
Ecco il suo post integrale:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
