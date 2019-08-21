Bella Thorne nuovo sfogo social/ “Molestata per tutta la vita, non mi amo né accetto”
Bella Thorne, il nuovo sfogo su Instagram: la giovane attrice e neo regista scrive un post introspettivo in cui parla delle sue difficoltà attuali “Sto facendo del male a me stessa”
Bella Thorne torna a sfogarsi su Instagram in una serie di post altamente introspettivi ai quali si affiancano scatti di lei in topless. Le parole dell’attrice 21enne hanno colpito nuovamente per la loro forza al punto da fare ancora parlare di sé. “Cosa c’è di sbagliato in me?”, si domanda la giovane attrice e fidanzata di Benji Mascolo all’inizio del lungo post social. Bella ammette di avere sempre bisogno dell’approvazione degli altri e in particolare degli uomini. “Tutti continuano a dirmi di essere single, di essere solo e di renderti felice. Ma tutte quelle cose mi sembrano così fott*tamente spaventose”, dice. “Tutto quello che voglio è lui. Voglio che mi abbracci, voglio che mi ami, voglio che mi dica che va bene, voglio che mi guardi negli occhi e che mi faccia sapere che sono accettata”, prosegue. E tutto ciò “Perché non posso accettarmi. Per qualche ragione nella mia testa non sono abbastanza brava”. La Thorne rivela poi qual è il suo solo desiderio: “Trovami e accettami” ed arriva quindi a domandarsi cosa l’abbia spinta ad essere così com’è. “È stato perché sono stata molestata per tutta la mia vita. Esposta al sesso in così giovane età è tutto ciò che so offrire al mondo … o è perché sono stata educata a pensare di non essere abbastanza brava”, dice.
BELLA THORNE, NUOVO SFOGO: IL POST INTROSPETTIVO
Bella Thorne tenta di lasciarsi il passato alle spalle e di dare conto unicamente a quello che le sta accadendo in questo preciso momento della sua vita. “Non posso incolpare la mia infanzia, infatti non posso incolpare nessuno per nulla”, ammette. “Tutto quello che posso fare è biasimarmi. Mi biasimo per non amarmi. Mi incolpo per non pensare di essere attraente”, prosegue, facendo un sincero quanto doloroso mea culpa. Mi aspetto che la gente mi ami abbastanza da farmi amare da sola. Ma alla fine non succederà mai. Perché l’unico modo per raggiungere il tuo obiettivo finale è quello di superarlo”, è la conclusione della giovane attrice che di recente è diventata anche regista di un film porn*. Secondo Bella, il suo mondo emotivo si basa su tre fasi: ferire, amare ed accettare. Attualmente si trova nella prima: “In questo momento ho solo fatto del male … ma non sto facendo del male agli altri no, sto solo facendo del male a me stessa”, dice, “Non amandomi e non accettandomi”. Solo al termine del suo lungo sfogo social ammette che si tratta di una poesia che parla dei suoi genitori e, conclude, “di me e te”, terminando con l’emoticon di un cuore.
What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men… Everyone keeps telling me to be single, be alone, and make your self happy. But All those things sound so fucking scary to me. all I want is him. I want him to hold me, I want him to love me, I want him to tell me it’s ok, I want him to look me in the eyes and let me know I’m accepted. Why? Because I can’t accept myself. For some reason in my head I’m just not fucking good enough. Not good enough for him or Her or anyone else. And if it’s not him I just look for the “next” him, or her Why can’t I just look for the next me? Find me and accept me. Was it because I was molested my whole life. Exposed to sex at such a young age it’s all I know how to offer to the world…or is it because I was raised to think I wasn’t good enough. Not good enough for her or anything else. But it doesn’t matter what happened to me.. What matters is whats happening to me right now. I can’t blame my childhood, in fact I can’t blame anyone for anything. All I can do is blame me. I blame me for not loving myself. I blame me for not thinking I’m attractive, I blame me for putting this on everyone around me. Expecting people to love me enough for me to love myself. But at the end of the day that will never happen. Because the only way to get to your end goal is to work through it. Not around or above or try and find a cheat code so you don’t have to hurt as much. You have to hurt in this world. Hurting, loving, and accepting. That’s what our emotional world lays on. Right now I only have one of those things. Can you guess what it is? Hurting. Right now I only hurt…but I’m not hurting for other people no I’m only hurting myself. By not loving me and by not accepting me. Usually these free handed writing bits..they have an end, but I don’t have an end. I’m still figuring it out as always. So is that ok? Is it ok to know what your end goal Is but absolutely no way or idea how to achieve it. It’s probably not but I can only start by accepting it. This poem is about mommy and daddy and me and you ❤️ #thelifeofawannabemogul
