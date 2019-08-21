Bella Thorne nuovo sfogo social/ “Molestata per tutta la vita, non mi amo né accetto”

Bella Thorne torna a sfogarsi su Instagram in una serie di post altamente introspettivi ai quali si affiancano scatti di lei in topless. Le parole dell’attrice 21enne hanno colpito nuovamente per la loro forza al punto da fare ancora parlare di sé. “Cosa c’è di sbagliato in me?”, si domanda la giovane attrice e fidanzata di Benji Mascolo all’inizio del lungo post social. Bella ammette di avere sempre bisogno dell’approvazione degli altri e in particolare degli uomini. “Tutti continuano a dirmi di essere single, di essere solo e di renderti felice. Ma tutte quelle cose mi sembrano così fott*tamente spaventose”, dice. “Tutto quello che voglio è lui. Voglio che mi abbracci, voglio che mi ami, voglio che mi dica che va bene, voglio che mi guardi negli occhi e che mi faccia sapere che sono accettata”, prosegue. E tutto ciò “Perché non posso accettarmi. Per qualche ragione nella mia testa non sono abbastanza brava”. La Thorne rivela poi qual è il suo solo desiderio: “Trovami e accettami” ed arriva quindi a domandarsi cosa l’abbia spinta ad essere così com’è. “È stato perché sono stata molestata per tutta la mia vita. Esposta al sesso in così giovane età è tutto ciò che so offrire al mondo … o è perché sono stata educata a pensare di non essere abbastanza brava”, dice.

BELLA THORNE, NUOVO SFOGO: IL POST INTROSPETTIVO

Bella Thorne tenta di lasciarsi il passato alle spalle e di dare conto unicamente a quello che le sta accadendo in questo preciso momento della sua vita. “Non posso incolpare la mia infanzia, infatti non posso incolpare nessuno per nulla”, ammette. “Tutto quello che posso fare è biasimarmi. Mi biasimo per non amarmi. Mi incolpo per non pensare di essere attraente”, prosegue, facendo un sincero quanto doloroso mea culpa. Mi aspetto che la gente mi ami abbastanza da farmi amare da sola. Ma alla fine non succederà mai. Perché l’unico modo per raggiungere il tuo obiettivo finale è quello di superarlo”, è la conclusione della giovane attrice che di recente è diventata anche regista di un film porn*. Secondo Bella, il suo mondo emotivo si basa su tre fasi: ferire, amare ed accettare. Attualmente si trova nella prima: “In questo momento ho solo fatto del male … ma non sto facendo del male agli altri no, sto solo facendo del male a me stessa”, dice, “Non amandomi e non accettandomi”. Solo al termine del suo lungo sfogo social ammette che si tratta di una poesia che parla dei suoi genitori e, conclude, “di me e te”, terminando con l’emoticon di un cuore.





