Drew Barrymore/ “Dopo la gravidanza ho odiato vestirmi, sono stata male ma ora…”
Drew Barrymore si mostra prima e dopo la gravidanza e su Instagram scrive: “Dopo ho odiato vestirmi, sono stata male ma non bisogna vergognarsi”
Drew Barrymore, la gravidanza e il rapporto col suo corpo: questi i delicati argomenti affrontati dall’attrice – 45 anni il 22 febbraio e madre di due bambine (Olive e Frankie di 7 e 5 anni) – in un lungo post pubblicato su Instagram. Quella col ritorno alle “proprie forme” dopo la gravidanza è un argomento che tocca o ha toccato tutte le mamme e che la Barrymore affronta con sincerità, schiettamente, sui suoi seguitissimi social. “Le montagne russe del mio corpo sono una corsa impegnativa, ma bellissima. – esordisce l’attrice, che prosegue – Ho partorito due bambine. E lo scopo principale della mia presenza su questo pianeta sono loro. Quindi, qualsiasi sia la conseguenza sul mio corpo, la sopporto.” Tuttavia non nega che “ci sono state volte in cui sono rimasta bloccata davanti al mio guardaroba e ho pianto. Che ho odiato dovermi vestire. Che sono stata male. Era un tale sforzo, per me, sembrare decente”, ammette l’attrice senza peli sulla lingua.
Drew Barrymore, prima e dopo la gravidanza: “Non confrontatevi con le foto delle riviste!”
Drew Barrymore porta alla luce preoccupazioni, ansie e timori di ogni neo-mamma e lo fa con schiettezza. Infatti continua: “Pensavo: ‘Devo mangiare bene, devo buttare giù questo sederone!’. Ma mangiare mi piace, anche adesso non riesco a non pensare alle brioche!” L’attrice hollywoodiana invita perciò a non prendere ad esempio falsi miti, ad essere se stesse, ad accettarsi: “non guardate le star che ricompaiono in perfetta forma subito dopo aver dato alla luce un bambino. Non confrontatevi con le foto delle donne sulle riviste e sulle passerelle.” E aggiunge: “E sappiate che se da quando ho partorito ho mai avuto un aspetto decente, me lo sono conquistato con le unghie e con i denti. E potete farlo anche voi.” D’altronde conclude: “Mi sono serviti 45 anni per trovare me stessa, per raggiungere il mio equilibrio. Non sono perfetta, ma sono io”.
I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on! That said, there have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and Work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls) So DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you. Ps this is the power of @marniealton, she’s the one who helped me be @santaclaritadiet ready! #WELLNESSWEEK
