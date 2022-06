Festival della carne di cane in Cina/ L’orrore dei wet market: sangue e disumanità

A worker sprays disinfectant at a wet market closed during the restricted movement order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Malaysian government issued a restricted movement order to the public for the rest of the month to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo)