Jasmine Cécilia, influencer picchiata a sangue: “Presa a pugni”/ “Naso rotto e…”

Jasmine Cecilia, influencer seguita da più di 474mila followers, attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, ha denunciato le violenze subite pubblicando le terribili immagini del volto tumefatto. Dopo aver dato una festa nella propria abitazione, Jasmine racconta di essere stata presa a pugni e calci da una persona che, al termine della festa, ha rifiutato di andare via. Una storia di abusi che l’influencer non voleva rendere pubblica, salvo poi capire di dover lanciare un messaggio importante contro la violenza sulle donne. “Non volevo che questa storia diventasse pubblica, ma sento come se avessi il bisogno di usare la mia piattaforma per diffondere la consapevolezza sugli abusi”, ha raccontato Jasmine che, a causa delle violenze subite, ha trascorso due giorni in ospedale per il naso rotto, una commozione cerebrale e un occhio nero causati dai colpi subiti.

JASMINE CECILIA: “IL SANGUE MI COLAVA DALLA FACCIA”

Jasmine Cecilia ha vissuto un’esperienza terribile e che non dimenticherà mai. Picchiata con calci e pugni su tutto il corpo, ha temuto davvero di perdere la vita sotto i colpi di una persona che si è scagliato contro di lei con una violenza inaudita. “Alla fine della festa volevo che tutti se ne andassero a casa, ma c’era una persona che non voleva andarsene perché voleva dormire a casa mia. Stava già dormendo sul divano quando l’ho svegliato e gli ho detto che doveva andarsene. Ha agito in maniera confusa e, invece di tornare a casa, è andato dritto in camera mia chiudendo a chiave la porta. Volevo chiamare la polizia ma il mio telefono era nella stanza con lui. Io ho iniziato a spaventarmi, continuavo a dirgli che doveva andarsene”, ha raccontato l’influencer. Questa, però, di fronte alla richiesta dell’influencer di lasciare la sua casa, ha avuto una reazione violenta. “Mi ha preso a pugni in faccia più volte, ho subito sentito che avevo il naso rotto e che non potevo fare nulla per proteggermi. Ha continuato a prendermi a pugni anche quando sono caduta a terra, mentre ero sdraiata a terra continuava a colpirmi e a prendermi a calci su tutto il corpo. Ero così spaventata, il sangue mi colava dalla faccia”, ha aggiunto Jasmine pubblicando le foto scattata in ospedale subito dopo la violenza subito e quella in cui mostra ancora l’occhio nero dopo qualche giorno.





