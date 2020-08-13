Jasmine Cécilia, influencer picchiata a sangue: “Presa a pugni”/ “Naso rotto e…”
L’influencer Jasmine Cecilia pubblica le terribili foto del volto tumefatto dopo essere stata presa a calci e pugni su tutto il corpo.
Jasmine Cecilia, influencer seguita da più di 474mila followers, attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, ha denunciato le violenze subite pubblicando le terribili immagini del volto tumefatto. Dopo aver dato una festa nella propria abitazione, Jasmine racconta di essere stata presa a pugni e calci da una persona che, al termine della festa, ha rifiutato di andare via. Una storia di abusi che l’influencer non voleva rendere pubblica, salvo poi capire di dover lanciare un messaggio importante contro la violenza sulle donne. “Non volevo che questa storia diventasse pubblica, ma sento come se avessi il bisogno di usare la mia piattaforma per diffondere la consapevolezza sugli abusi”, ha raccontato Jasmine che, a causa delle violenze subite, ha trascorso due giorni in ospedale per il naso rotto, una commozione cerebrale e un occhio nero causati dai colpi subiti.
JASMINE CECILIA: “IL SANGUE MI COLAVA DALLA FACCIA”
Jasmine Cecilia ha vissuto un’esperienza terribile e che non dimenticherà mai. Picchiata con calci e pugni su tutto il corpo, ha temuto davvero di perdere la vita sotto i colpi di una persona che si è scagliato contro di lei con una violenza inaudita. “Alla fine della festa volevo che tutti se ne andassero a casa, ma c’era una persona che non voleva andarsene perché voleva dormire a casa mia. Stava già dormendo sul divano quando l’ho svegliato e gli ho detto che doveva andarsene. Ha agito in maniera confusa e, invece di tornare a casa, è andato dritto in camera mia chiudendo a chiave la porta. Volevo chiamare la polizia ma il mio telefono era nella stanza con lui. Io ho iniziato a spaventarmi, continuavo a dirgli che doveva andarsene”, ha raccontato l’influencer. Questa, però, di fronte alla richiesta dell’influencer di lasciare la sua casa, ha avuto una reazione violenta. “Mi ha preso a pugni in faccia più volte, ho subito sentito che avevo il naso rotto e che non potevo fare nulla per proteggermi. Ha continuato a prendermi a pugni anche quando sono caduta a terra, mentre ero sdraiata a terra continuava a colpirmi e a prendermi a calci su tutto il corpo. Ero così spaventata, il sangue mi colava dalla faccia”, ha aggiunto Jasmine pubblicando le foto scattata in ospedale subito dopo la violenza subito e quella in cui mostra ancora l’occhio nero dopo qualche giorno.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Ok so first of all I wanted to keep this a secret and don’t post it at all. But I feel like I need to use my platform to spread awareness about abusement. It all started as a little stupid after party at my place. At the end of the party I wanted everyone to go home but there was one person (I saw him once because we have mutual friends) that didn’t wanted to go home because he wanted to sleep at my place. He was sleeping on the couch so I woke him up and told him that he needed to leave. He acted confused and instead of going home he went straight to my bedroom and locked the door. I wanted to call the police but my phone was in the room with him. I was getting scared because he was still at my place so I kept telling him that he needed to leave. He openend the door and went to my living room again, I started to yell at him that I really wanted him to leave. Then he lost his shit and punched me in the face multiple times, I immediately felt that my nose was broken and couldn’t do anything to protect myself. He kept punching me als I fell on the ground, as I was laying on the ground he kept hitting and kicking me all over my body. I was so scared when all the blood was dripping of my face and at that point I crawled to my apartment hall where I asked my neighbours to call the police. The guy came and sat there with me in the hallway and told me it was my own fault because I wanted him to leave. The police and people from the hospital came and took me to the hospital. The police took him to jail where he was in for 5-6h and is free now. I was in the hospital for 2 days, my nose is broken, I have a concussion and my eye is fucked. I feel like shit but still so lucky because this could end up much worse. I wanted to take a break from social media but I’m not letting this person ruin my social and private life. So I’m still living my life and I’m in a lot of pain but I’m trying to keep doing what I was doing. Karma will get him and I’ll take further steps for justice. And I want to tell EVERYONE that we need to stand together and be strong. Love you guys. 🤍 PLEASE KEEP SPREADING AWARENESS ABOUT THIS BECAUSE I DON’T WANT OTHER PEOPLE TO GO THROUGH THE SAME THING.
