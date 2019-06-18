MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS 2019/ Vincitori e premi: trionfano Lady GaGa e Sandra Bullock

Grande successo per gli MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS 2019, lo spettacolo di premiazione cinematografica svoltosi presso Barker Hangar a Santa Monica in California. Sul palco si sono avvicendati i protagonisti di questa ultima stagione cinematografica che ha visto trionfare nuovamente Lady Gaga nella categoria “Best Performance in a movie” per “A star is Born” e nella categoria “Best Musical moment” per la canzone Shallow. Tra i premiati anche Ruth Bader Ginsburg, che ha ricevuto il Best Real-Life Hero. Netflix detiene il record di questa ventottesima edizione con ben 14 nomination di cui una è stata vinta da Sandra Bullock per “Bird Box” che ha ritirato il premio per la performance più spaventosa, mentre Noah Centineo ha ricevuto due premi: Best Kiss (miglior bacio) e Best Breakthrough Performance (miglior esordio) per il film “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before – Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo”.

Sandra Bullox: “ho girato Bird Box per i miei figli”

Una menzione particolare merita il discorso di Sandra Bullock, vincitrice nella categoria “Most frightened performance” per il film di Netflix “Bird Box”, che ha dedicato la vittoria ai suoi figli. “Ho girato Bird Box perché i miei figli mi hanno chiesto come mai non facessi mai qualcosa che potessero guardare. Quando è arrivata l’occasione di questa storia non ho esitato un attimo, anche perché era la storia di una famiglia. A film concluso sono andata da loro e gli ho detto ‘Ecco, mamma ha fatto questo per voi. E anche se non potete guardarlo fino a 21 anni – perché apparentemente un film su un madre con figli è un film horror – quando succederà saprete che vostra madre farebbe qualsiasi cosa per voi’”. Un discorso che ha toccato tutti i presenti. Tra i premiati segnaliamo anche Brie Larson nella categoria “Best fight” per “Captain Marvel”, mentre Avengers: Endgame ha ricevuto tre dei più importanti riconoscimenti: Best Movie, Best Villain e Best Hero. La Best Performance in a show è andata a Elizabeth Moss per The Handmais’s Tale, mentre Jada Pinkett Smith ha ricevuto il Best Trailblazer Award, assegnato ogni anno ad un’artista considerato simbolo di tenacia. Infine Dwayne Johnson è il vincitore dell’MTV Generation Award.

MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS 2019: TUTTI I VINCITORI

Ecco tutti i vincitori della ventottesima edizione degli MTV Movie And Tv Awards 2019:

Best movie

“Avengers: Endgame”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

“Us”

Best show

“Big Mouth”

“Game of Thrones”

“Riverdale”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Haunting of Hill House”

Best performance in a movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — “The Hate U Give”

Lady Gaga (Ally) — “A Star is Born”

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box”

Best performance in a show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — “Jane the Virgin”

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) — “The Chi”

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Best hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — “Captain Marvel”

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — “BlacKkKlansman”

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — “Game of Thrones”

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — “Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”

Best villain

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — “Killing Eve”

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Josh Brolin (Thanos) — “Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — “You”

Best kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — “Riverdale”

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — “Aquaman”

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — “Venom”

Reality royalty

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Bachelor”

“The Challenge”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Best comedic performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Dan Levy (David Rose) — “Schitt’s Creek”

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — “Big Mouth”

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — “Little”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”

Breakthough performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — “Five Feet Apart”

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — “Pose”

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Best fight

“Avengers: Endgame” — Captain America vs. Thanos

“Captain Marvel” — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

“Game of Thrones” — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

“RBG” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

“WWE Wrestlemania” — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best real-life hero

Alex Honnold — “Free Solo”

Hannah Gadsby — “Nanette”

Roman Reigns — “WWE SmackDown”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — “RBG”

Serena Williams — “Being Serena”

Most frightened performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) — “Hereditary”

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — “The Curse of La Llorona”

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — “Halloween”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box”

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — “The Haunting of Hill House”

Best documentary

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“RBG”

“Surviving R. Kelly”

Best host

Gayle King — “CBS This Morning”

Nick Cannon — “Wild ‘n Out”

Nick Cannon — “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Trevor Noah — “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Most meme-able moment

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” — The Lilo Dance

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” — Ray J’s Hat

“RBG” — The Notorious RBG

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

“The Bachelor” — Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Best musical moment

A Star is Born — “Shallow”

Bohemian Rhapsody — Live Aid Concert

Captain Marvel — “Just a Girl”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — “Masquerade”

On My Block — “Look at that Butt”

Riverdale — “Seventeen”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — “Sunflower”

The Umbrella Academy — “I Think We’re Alone Now”





