Pogba vs The Sun/ “Addio alla Nazionale per protesta? Fake news inaccettabile”
Paul Pogba è una furia sui social network per l’indiscrezione rilanciata da numerosi tabloid: “Sono inorridito, arrabbiato, scioccato e frustrato”
Paul Pogba, addio alla Nazionale francese per le parole di Emmanuel Macron sull’Islam: questa la notizia lanciata dai giornali online del Medio Oriente e riportata dai tabloid inglesi in giornata, a partire dal The Sun, e che ha acceso il dibattito sui social network. Secondo quanto riportato dai media britannici, il centrocampista del Manchester United non avrebbe accolto di buon grado le parole del presidente Macron a sostegno delle vignette su Maometto in nome della libertà di espressione durante l’omaggio nazionale al professore Samuel Paty, il professore decapitato per aver mostrato i disegni in classe. Una indiscrezione che ha fatto il giro del web nel giro di poche ore, ma che è stata smentita nettamente dall’ex Juventus: a suo avviso si tratta di «una fake news inaccettabile».
POGBA VS TABLOID: ECCO PERCHÉ
Con un lungo post pubblicato su Instagram, Paul Pogba ha smentito seccamente l’indiscrezione riportata dal The Sun e dagli altri portali britannici. Un messaggio lungo e durissimo, nel quale il numero 6 del Manchester United si è detto «inorridito, arrabbiato, scioccato e frustrato» per quanto letto sui giornali. L’ex bianconero ha poi aggiunto: «Alcune fonti “mediatiche” mi usano per fare titoli falsi sull’argomento di attualità del mio paese, mettendo la mia religione e la Nazionale Francese sul piatto. Sono contro ogni forma di terrore e violenza. La mia religione è quella della pace e dell’amore e deve essere rispettata». Qui di seguito il post completo:
So The Sun did it again… absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot. I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. My religion is one of peace and love and must be respected. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life. I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News. In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and on a very serious topic this time, shame on you! #fakenews #AllezLesBleus @equipedefrance
