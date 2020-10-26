Pogba vs The Sun/ “Addio alla Nazionale per protesta? Fake news inaccettabile”

Paul Pogba, addio alla Nazionale francese per le parole di Emmanuel Macron sull’Islam: questa la notizia lanciata dai giornali online del Medio Oriente e riportata dai tabloid inglesi in giornata, a partire dal The Sun, e che ha acceso il dibattito sui social network. Secondo quanto riportato dai media britannici, il centrocampista del Manchester United non avrebbe accolto di buon grado le parole del presidente Macron a sostegno delle vignette su Maometto in nome della libertà di espressione durante l’omaggio nazionale al professore Samuel Paty, il professore decapitato per aver mostrato i disegni in classe. Una indiscrezione che ha fatto il giro del web nel giro di poche ore, ma che è stata smentita nettamente dall’ex Juventus: a suo avviso si tratta di «una fake news inaccettabile».

POGBA VS TABLOID: ECCO PERCHÉ

Con un lungo post pubblicato su Instagram, Paul Pogba ha smentito seccamente l’indiscrezione riportata dal The Sun e dagli altri portali britannici. Un messaggio lungo e durissimo, nel quale il numero 6 del Manchester United si è detto «inorridito, arrabbiato, scioccato e frustrato» per quanto letto sui giornali. L’ex bianconero ha poi aggiunto: «Alcune fonti “mediatiche” mi usano per fare titoli falsi sull’argomento di attualità del mio paese, mettendo la mia religione e la Nazionale Francese sul piatto. Sono contro ogni forma di terrore e violenza. La mia religione è quella della pace e dell’amore e deve essere rispettata». Qui di seguito il post completo:





