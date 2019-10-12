Ruby Rose: “per la depressione ho tentato il suicidio”/ “Salvata dall’amore…”

Ruby Rose, l’attrice di Orange is The New Black, in occasione della giornata mondiale della salute mentale, esattamente come ha fatto James Middleton, il fratello di Kate, ha deciso di raccontare la sua battaglia contro la depressione. La giovane attrice, attraverso un lungo post pubblicato su Instagram, ha spiegato le varie fasi di un percorso lungo e difficile nel corso del quale ha anche tentato il suicidio. “Ciò che ho imparato da tutto questo, è quanto sono forte”, ha scritto Ruby Rose che ha scoperto di essere depressa quando aveva solo 13 anni. Tre anni più tardi le è stato diagnosticiato un aumento del suo disturbo mentale e a 18 anni ha scoperto di avere una amnesia dissociativa. “Alcuni anni della mia vita sono stati completamente cancellati dalla mia memoria. Mi sono imbattuto nel mio migliore amico della scuola elementare, non l’ho riconosciuto, era come fosse la prima volta che ci fossimo incontrati. Si ricordava di me, io non lo riconoscevo affatto. Ricordava i nostri insegnanti, le cose che facevamo e il mio zaino da scimmia, cose che non ricordavo nemmeno quando le diceva con una convinzione così innocente. Tornai a casa e chiesi a mia madre ‘Avevo uno zaino da scimmia a scuola?’. Fu allora che cominciò a svelare tutto e la mia vita cambiò“, racconta oggi Ruby Rose.

RUBY ROSE: “CON LA DEPRESSIONE HO CAPITO QUANTO SONO FORTE”

La diagnosi di una amnesia dissociativa ha cambiato totalmente la vita di Ruby Rose che ha cominciato a seguire un percorso per poter guarire e riprendere in mano la propria esistenza. Per la giovane attrice, tuttavia, non è stato affatto facile. La bambina allegra e solare, in poco tempo, aveva lasciato spazio ad una bambina taciturna e solitaria. Comincoò così un lungo percorso fatto di ricoveri in ospedali e vari tentivi di togliersi la vita. “Ho iniziato a fare domande. Ho scoperto di essere passata da una bambina sempre sorridente ad avere un atteggiamento muto, silenzioso. Mi è stato anche diagnosticato il disturbo bipolare. Ci sono stati ricoveri, tentati suicidi a 12 anni”, ha spiegato l’attrice. Oggi, Ruby Rose sta bene ed è consapevole che un ruolo fondamente per la sua guarigione l’ha giocato l’amore per se stessa e l’amore delle persone che la circondano. “È incredibile quanto siano importanti le persone che mi amano e mi supportano e tuttavia non puoi giudicare quelli che non capiscono e non sanno nemmeno come farlo. È che non puoi giudicare affatto le persone perché non puoi mai sapere cosa hanno passato. È che l’amore per se stessi e la cura di sé sono più importanti di ogni altra cosa”, conclude.





