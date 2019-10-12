Ruby Rose: “per la depressione ho tentato il suicidio”/ “Salvata dall’amore…”
Ruby Rose, l’attrice di “Orange is The New Black” racconta la sua battaglia contro la depressione e il tentato suicidio: “salvata dall’amore…”.
Ruby Rose, l’attrice di Orange is The New Black, in occasione della giornata mondiale della salute mentale, esattamente come ha fatto James Middleton, il fratello di Kate, ha deciso di raccontare la sua battaglia contro la depressione. La giovane attrice, attraverso un lungo post pubblicato su Instagram, ha spiegato le varie fasi di un percorso lungo e difficile nel corso del quale ha anche tentato il suicidio. “Ciò che ho imparato da tutto questo, è quanto sono forte”, ha scritto Ruby Rose che ha scoperto di essere depressa quando aveva solo 13 anni. Tre anni più tardi le è stato diagnosticiato un aumento del suo disturbo mentale e a 18 anni ha scoperto di avere una amnesia dissociativa. “Alcuni anni della mia vita sono stati completamente cancellati dalla mia memoria. Mi sono imbattuto nel mio migliore amico della scuola elementare, non l’ho riconosciuto, era come fosse la prima volta che ci fossimo incontrati. Si ricordava di me, io non lo riconoscevo affatto. Ricordava i nostri insegnanti, le cose che facevamo e il mio zaino da scimmia, cose che non ricordavo nemmeno quando le diceva con una convinzione così innocente. Tornai a casa e chiesi a mia madre ‘Avevo uno zaino da scimmia a scuola?’. Fu allora che cominciò a svelare tutto e la mia vita cambiò“, racconta oggi Ruby Rose.
RUBY ROSE: “CON LA DEPRESSIONE HO CAPITO QUANTO SONO FORTE”
La diagnosi di una amnesia dissociativa ha cambiato totalmente la vita di Ruby Rose che ha cominciato a seguire un percorso per poter guarire e riprendere in mano la propria esistenza. Per la giovane attrice, tuttavia, non è stato affatto facile. La bambina allegra e solare, in poco tempo, aveva lasciato spazio ad una bambina taciturna e solitaria. Comincoò così un lungo percorso fatto di ricoveri in ospedali e vari tentivi di togliersi la vita. “Ho iniziato a fare domande. Ho scoperto di essere passata da una bambina sempre sorridente ad avere un atteggiamento muto, silenzioso. Mi è stato anche diagnosticato il disturbo bipolare. Ci sono stati ricoveri, tentati suicidi a 12 anni”, ha spiegato l’attrice. Oggi, Ruby Rose sta bene ed è consapevole che un ruolo fondamente per la sua guarigione l’ha giocato l’amore per se stessa e l’amore delle persone che la circondano. “È incredibile quanto siano importanti le persone che mi amano e mi supportano e tuttavia non puoi giudicare quelli che non capiscono e non sanno nemmeno come farlo. È che non puoi giudicare affatto le persone perché non puoi mai sapere cosa hanno passato. È che l’amore per se stessi e la cura di sé sono più importanti di ogni altra cosa”, conclude.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Today is world mental health day. This photo is from right before I started OITNB. I’ve struggled with mental health my entire life. I was first diagnosed with depression at 13, then major depressive disorder at 16. When I was 18 I found out I had Dissociative amnesia . I had a few years entirely erased from my memory and a chance run in with my best friend from primary school was the first I learned about it. She remembered me but I didn’t recognize her at all. She remembered our teachers, things we did and my monkey backpack.. things I didn’t remember even when she said them with such innocent conviction. I went home and asked my mum “Did i have a monkey backpack at school?” That is when it all started to unravel and my life changed…I started asking questions. I found out I went from a smiling laughing child to a quiet mute who sat alone and stared off to the distance during recess after one of many traumatic events that I didn’t remember. One that my mum had to tell me about but hadn’t for so many years because the doctors at the time said I was too young to process what had happened and that it was for the best. I was also diagnosed with Bipolar for a long time until it turned out I just had depression.. the pure sad depression without the fun and not so fun parts of mania, it was an overactive thyroid that created that misdiagnosis. Cut to many dark times. On medication, off medication, on and off and on and off per each wrong diagnoses. There were hospitalizations, suicide attempts as young as 12. Cut to therapy and meditation, cut to seeing me at ever self-help section of every bookstore. Cut to a brain scan which showed I had severe PTSD… cut to more therapy and tests that led me to my final diagnosis… C-PTSD. Complex PTSD. What I have learned from the struggles of mental health is just how strong I am. It’s how amazing people are because they love me and support me and yet you can’t judge those who don’t understand and don’t know how to do that either. It’s that you cannot judge people at all because you can never know what they have been through. It’s that self love and self care is more important than anything else.
