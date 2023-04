Somalia: reporter torturati se parlano di corruzione/ “Lasciato giorni sotto il sole”

(160731) -- MOGADISHU, July 31, 2016 (Xinhua) -- People carry a wounded person after a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on July 31, 2016. At least five people were killed and several others were injured on Sunday in twin car bomb blasts at the headquarters of Somalia's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in the capital city of Mogadishu. (Xinhua/Faisal Isse)(zy)