Il testo di “If I ain’t got you” di Alicia Keys, nella serata delle Cover a Sanremo 2025, sarà interpretata dal duo Serena Brancale e Alessandra Amoroso. La coppia di cantanti pugliesi, presenterà al pubblico il grande successo dell’R&B dei primi anni 2000. La canzone, scritta e prodotta dalla celebre artista statunitense, è considerata una delle più rappresentative del suo stile e uno dei pezzi di punta della sua intera carriera discografica.

Pubblicato nel 2003 e contenuto all’interno dell’album il testo “The Diary of Alicia Keys”, è stato dedicato all’amica e collega Aaliyah, morta tragicamente in un incidente nel 2001.vuole essere un delicato omaggio all’amore romantico, che va oltre le apparenze e le cose materiali. La cover delle due cantanti italiane, è una tra le più attese, soprattutto per la qualità della performance vocale che si preannuncia molto elevata e raffinata, dato lo stile ed il timbro che caratterizza entrambe le voci.

Il video del testo canzone If I ain’t got you di Alicia Keys, interpretato da Serena Brancale e Alessandra Amoroso, sarà disponibile per la visione in streaming su Raiplay.it. Ecco di seguito il testo integrale di If I ain’t got you.

Some people live for the fortune

Some people live just for the fame

Some people live for the power, yeah

Some people live just to play the game

Some people think

That the physical things

Define what’s within

And I’ve been there before

That life’s a bore

So full of the superficial

Some people want it all

But I don’t want nothing at all

If it ain’t you, baby

If I ain’t got you, baby

Some people want diamond rings

Some just want everything

But everything means nothing

If I ain’t got you, yeah

Some people search for a fountain

Promises forever young

Some people need three dozen roses

And that’s the only way to prove you love them

Hand me the world

On a silver platter

And what good would it be?

With no one to share

With no one who truly cares for me?

Some people want it all

But I don’t want nothing at all

If it ain’t you, baby

If I ain’t got you, baby

Some people want diamond rings

Some just want everything

But everything means nothing

If I ain’t got you, you, you

Some people want it all

But I don’t want nothing at all

If it ain’t you, baby

If I ain’t got you, baby

Some people want diamond rings

Some just want everything

But everything means nothing

If I ain’t got you, yeah

If I ain’t got you with me, baby

Oh, whoo-ooh

Said nothing in this whole wide world don’t mean a thing

If I ain’t got you with me, baby

