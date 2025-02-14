Il testo di “If I ain’t got you” di Alicia Keys, nella serata delle Cover a Sanremo 2025, sarà interpretata dal duo Serena Brancale e Alessandra Amoroso. La coppia di cantanti pugliesi, presenterà al pubblico il grande successo dell’R&B dei primi anni 2000. La canzone, scritta e prodotta dalla celebre artista statunitense, è considerata una delle più rappresentative del suo stile e uno dei pezzi di punta della sua intera carriera discografica.
Pubblicato nel 2003 e contenuto all’interno dell’album il testo “The Diary of Alicia Keys”, è stato dedicato all’amica e collega Aaliyah, morta tragicamente in un incidente nel 2001.vuole essere un delicato omaggio all’amore romantico, che va oltre le apparenze e le cose materiali. La cover delle due cantanti italiane, è una tra le più attese, soprattutto per la qualità della performance vocale che si preannuncia molto elevata e raffinata, dato lo stile ed il timbro che caratterizza entrambe le voci.
Il testo completo di “If I ain’t got you” di Alicia Keys, interpretato da Serena Brancale e Alessandra Amoroso a Sanremo 2025
Il video del testo canzone If I ain’t got you di Alicia Keys, interpretato da Serena Brancale e Alessandra Amoroso, sarà disponibile per la visione in streaming su Raiplay.it. Ecco di seguito il testo integrale di If I ain’t got you.
Some people live for the fortune
Some people live just for the fame
Some people live for the power, yeah
Some people live just to play the game
Some people think
That the physical things
Define what’s within
And I’ve been there before
That life’s a bore
So full of the superficial
Some people want it all
But I don’t want nothing at all
If it ain’t you, baby
If I ain’t got you, baby
Some people want diamond rings
Some just want everything
But everything means nothing
If I ain’t got you, yeah
Some people search for a fountain
Promises forever young
Some people need three dozen roses
And that’s the only way to prove you love them
Hand me the world
On a silver platter
And what good would it be?
With no one to share
With no one who truly cares for me?
Some people want it all
But I don’t want nothing at all
If it ain’t you, baby
If I ain’t got you, baby
Some people want diamond rings
Some just want everything
But everything means nothing
If I ain’t got you, you, you
Some people want it all
But I don’t want nothing at all
If it ain’t you, baby
If I ain’t got you, baby
Some people want diamond rings
Some just want everything
But everything means nothing
If I ain’t got you, yeah
If I ain’t got you with me, baby
Oh, whoo-ooh
Said nothing in this whole wide world don’t mean a thing
If I ain’t got you with me, baby