Testo completo “Let it Be” dei Beatles/ Video, cover di Marco Mengoni a Sanremo 2023
Il testo completo e video ufficiale della canzone Let it Be dei The Beatles, presentata a Sanremo 2023 per la serata cover da Marco Mengoni e The Kingdom Choir
Let il Be dei Beatles sarà protagonista della serata delle cover al Festival di Sanremo 2023
Importante scelta per Marco Mengoni sulla cover da presentare per quarta serata del festival di Sanremo 2023. Il cantante si esibirà accompagnato in duetto dal coro gospel The Kingdom Choir, proponendo uno dei brani più famosi di tutta la storia delle musica moderna: Let it Be dei Beatles, la canzone più conosciuta dal grande pubblico nella storia dello storico quartetto di Liverpool. Let it Be è stata composta da Paul McCartney ed è stata pubblicata nel 1970 all’interno dell’album omonimo dei The Beatles.
La storia di questo brano, interpretato a Sanremo 2023 da Marco Mengoni, che è poi diventato un vero e proprio inno senza tempo, racconta anche in un certo senso la crisi della band. Sembra infatti che John Lennon non avesse accolto molto bene questo testo, considerandolo troppo “religioso”. Pur segnando la fine dei Beatles degli anni 60, come ultimo singolo ufficiale, Let it Be resta nella storia entrando nelle 500 migliori canzoni di tutti i tempi secondo la rivista Rolling Stone.
Il testo completo di Let it Be dei Beatles, interpretato da Marco Mengoni e The Kingdom Choir a Sanremo 2023
Ecco il testo completo originale della canzone Let it Be, scritta dai Beatles, che verrà proposta durante la quarta serata del festival di Sanremo 2023 da Marco Mengoni accompagnato da The Kingdom Choir, lo stesso coro gospel londinese che aveva accompagnato la cerimonia nuziale di Harry e Megan.
Let it Be
When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree
There will be an answer, let it be
For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be, be
And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me
Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be
I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
Il video ufficiale di Let it Be – The Beatles interpretata a Sanremo 2023 da Marco Mengoni
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Ultime notizie di Sanremo
-
Sangiovanni e Gianni Morandi/ "Sembrano nonno e nipote", classico e moderno si unisco10.02.2023 alle 11:07
-
LDA: "Quel palco fa tanta paura..."/ La confessione prima del debutto a Sanremo 202310.02.2023 alle 10:22
-
Sanremo 2023, Will si tuffa in mare per il Fantasanremo/ "Beccatevi sti 50 punti"10.02.2023 alle 10:08
-
Gianluca Grignani ha bestemmiato a Sanremo 2023?/ Lui replica, smentisce tutto e...10.02.2023 alle 09:25
-
Ultime notizie
-
-
-
Testo completo La Fine di Tiziano Ferro/ Video, cover di Lazza e Emma a Sanremo 202310.02.2023 alle 01:06
-
LETTERA SU ELEZIONI REGIONALI/ Campiotti: col Terzo Polo per una Lombardia che riparte10.02.2023 alle 16:56
-
Pseudoefedrina, Ema avvia revisione sicurezza/ "Rischio eventi avversi come ischemie"10.02.2023 alle 16:50