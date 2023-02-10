Testo completo “Let it Be” dei Beatles/ Video, cover di Marco Mengoni a Sanremo 2023

Let il Be dei Beatles sarà protagonista della serata delle cover al Festival di Sanremo 2023

Importante scelta per Marco Mengoni sulla cover da presentare per quarta serata del festival di Sanremo 2023. Il cantante si esibirà accompagnato in duetto dal coro gospel The Kingdom Choir, proponendo uno dei brani più famosi di tutta la storia delle musica moderna: Let it Be dei Beatles, la canzone più conosciuta dal grande pubblico nella storia dello storico quartetto di Liverpool. Let it Be è stata composta da Paul McCartney ed è stata pubblicata nel 1970 all’interno dell’album omonimo dei The Beatles.

La storia di questo brano, interpretato a Sanremo 2023 da Marco Mengoni, che è poi diventato un vero e proprio inno senza tempo, racconta anche in un certo senso la crisi della band. Sembra infatti che John Lennon non avesse accolto molto bene questo testo, considerandolo troppo “religioso”. Pur segnando la fine dei Beatles degli anni 60, come ultimo singolo ufficiale, Let it Be resta nella storia entrando nelle 500 migliori canzoni di tutti i tempi secondo la rivista Rolling Stone.

Il testo completo di Let it Be dei Beatles, interpretato da Marco Mengoni e The Kingdom Choir a Sanremo 2023

Ecco il testo completo originale della canzone Let it Be, scritta dai Beatles, che verrà proposta durante la quarta serata del festival di Sanremo 2023 da Marco Mengoni accompagnato da The Kingdom Choir, lo stesso coro gospel londinese che aveva accompagnato la cerimonia nuziale di Harry e Megan.

Let it Be

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree

There will be an answer, let it be

For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be, be

And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me

Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be

I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Il video ufficiale di Let it Be – The Beatles interpretata a Sanremo 2023 da Marco Mengoni













