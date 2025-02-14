Tra i brani che potremo ascoltare questa sera durante la classica ed apprezzatissima diretta del Festival di Sanremo 2025 dedicata alle cover c’è anche la riproposizione del testo “Skyfall” scritto nel 2012 da Adele – assieme al produttore Paul Epworth e al compositore Jonathan Alfred Clawson Redford – da parte di Giorgia eccezionalmente accompagnata da Annalisa: una performance – certamente – attesissima e che potrà essere rivista.
Sul famosissimo Testo “Skyfall” nella versione messa a punto da Adele le cose da dire potrebbero essere tantissime, ma qui ci limiteremo a dire che pur essendo nato con il preciso intento di diventare la colonna sonora dell’omonimo film della saga dedicata allo 007 James Bond attirò così tanto l’attenzione del pubblico da superare nell’arco di sole 10 ore dalla pubblicazione “Gangnam Style” – uscita lo stesso anno – nella classifica dell’iTunes Store; mentre due giorni dopo divenne 37esima nella classifica Billboard Pop Songs.
Il testo completo “Skyfall” di Adele, interpretato da Giorgia a Sanremo 2025
Nelle prossime righe vogliamo lasciarvi il testo completo (ovviamente in inglese!) della canzone “Skyfall” di Adele, restando in attesa di sapere se Giorgia e Annalisa riusciranno a proporcene una versione rivisitata altrettanto interessante dal palco di Sanremo 2025:
This is the end
Hold your breath and count to ten
Feel the Earth move and then
Hear my heart burst again
For this is the end
I’ve drowned and dreamt this moment
So overdue, I owe them
Swept away, I’m stolen
Let the sky fall
When it crumbles
We will stand tall
Face it all together
Let the sky fall
When it crumbles
We will stand tall
Face it all together
At Skyfall
At Skyfall
Skyfall is where we start
A thousand miles and poles apart
Where worlds collide and days are dark
You may have my number, you can take my name
But you’ll never have my heart
Let the sky fall (let the sky fall)
When it crumbles (when it crumbles)
We will stand tall (we will stand tall)
Face it all together
Let the sky fall (let the sky fall)
When it crumbles (when it crumbles)
We will stand tall (we will stand tall)
Face it all together
At Skyfall
Where you go, I go
What you see, I see
I know I’d never be me
Without the security
Of your loving arms
Keeping me from harm
Put your hand in my hand
And we’ll stand
Let the sky fall (let the sky fall)
When it crumbles (when it crumbles)
We will stand tall (we will stand tall)
Face it all together
Let the sky fall (let the sky fall)
When it crumbles (when it crumbles)
We will stand tall (we will stand tall)
Face it all together
At Skyfall
Let the sky fall
We will stand tall
At Skyfall
Ooh