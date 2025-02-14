Tra i brani che potremo ascoltare questa sera durante la classica ed apprezzatissima diretta del Festival di Sanremo 2025 dedicata alle cover c’è anche la riproposizione del testo “Skyfall” scritto nel 2012 da Adele – assieme al produttore Paul Epworth e al compositore Jonathan Alfred Clawson Redford – da parte di Giorgia eccezionalmente accompagnata da Annalisa: una performance – certamente – attesissima e che potrà essere rivista.

ABITI SANREMO 2025, 4ª SERATA: STILISTI E LOOK DEI CANTANTI/ Gaia diva in nero, ma i capelli non convincono

Sul famosissimo Testo “Skyfall” nella versione messa a punto da Adele le cose da dire potrebbero essere tantissime, ma qui ci limiteremo a dire che pur essendo nato con il preciso intento di diventare la colonna sonora dell’omonimo film della saga dedicata allo 007 James Bond attirò così tanto l’attenzione del pubblico da superare nell’arco di sole 10 ore dalla pubblicazione “Gangnam Style” – uscita lo stesso anno – nella classifica dell’iTunes Store; mentre due giorni dopo divenne 37esima nella classifica Billboard Pop Songs.

Francesco Muglia, chi è il marito di Annalisa/ Il retroscena sul primo incontro: "Mi scrisse sui social e..."

Nelle prossime righe vogliamo lasciarvi il testo completo (ovviamente in inglese!) della canzone “Skyfall” di Adele, restando in attesa di sapere se Giorgia e Annalisa riusciranno a proporcene una versione rivisitata altrettanto interessante dal palco di Sanremo 2025:

This is the end

Hold your breath and count to ten

Feel the Earth move and then

Hear my heart burst again

For this is the end

I’ve drowned and dreamt this moment

So overdue, I owe them

Swept away, I’m stolen

Let the sky fall

When it crumbles

We will stand tall

Face it all together

Let the sky fall

When it crumbles

We will stand tall

Face it all together

At Skyfall

At Skyfall

Canzoni Sanremo 2025, non solo Giorgia: tutte le somiglianze e ipotesi plagio/ da Achille Lauro a Lucio Corsi

Skyfall is where we start

A thousand miles and poles apart

Where worlds collide and days are dark

You may have my number, you can take my name

But you’ll never have my heart

Let the sky fall (let the sky fall)

When it crumbles (when it crumbles)

We will stand tall (we will stand tall)

Face it all together

Let the sky fall (let the sky fall)

When it crumbles (when it crumbles)

We will stand tall (we will stand tall)

Face it all together

At Skyfall

Where you go, I go

What you see, I see

I know I’d never be me

Without the security

Of your loving arms

Keeping me from harm

Put your hand in my hand

And we’ll stand

Let the sky fall (let the sky fall)

When it crumbles (when it crumbles)

We will stand tall (we will stand tall)

Face it all together

Let the sky fall (let the sky fall)

When it crumbles (when it crumbles)

We will stand tall (we will stand tall)

Face it all together

At Skyfall

Let the sky fall

We will stand tall

At Skyfall

Ooh