Tra le performance più attese della serata della cover – sempre la quarta – del Festival di Sanremo 2025 c’è sicuramente la riproposizione del testo The Sound of Silence reso famoso dal duo Simon & Garfunkel composto da Paul Simon (compositore ed autore originale della famosissima canzone) e Art Garfunkel: una canzone notoriamente struggente – tanto da essere eseguita durante il decimo anniversario della caduta delle Torri Gemelle, proprio nel teatro del Ground Zero – e che sarà proposta a Sanremo 2025 da Clara accompagnata dal trio Il Volo.
Per ora è ancora presto per immaginarci e sapere come sarà la performance di Clara sul testo The Sound of Silence, ma resta certo che proprio a partire da questa notte la performance si potrà riascoltare in streaming video; mentre è altrettanto certo che se c’è qualcuno in grado di stravolgere e conservare al contempo le sonorità struggenti di Simon & Garfunkel quella è proprio la singolare accoppiata Clara-Il Volo.
Il testo completo “The Sound of Silence” di Simon & Garfunkel, interpretato da Clara a Sanremo 2025
Di seguito – sempre in attesa di poter ascoltare per la prima volta assieme a voi la cover durante la diretta di Sanremo 2025 – vi lasciamo il testo completo della canzone The Sound of Silence così come venne scritto originariamente (e poi eseguito migliaia di volte da Simon & Garfunkel) da Paul Simon:
Hello darkness, my old friend
I’ve come to talk with you again
Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence
In restless dreams I walked alone
Narrow streets of cobblestone
‘Neath the halo of a street lamp
I turned my collar to the cold and damp
When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light
That split the night
And touched the sound of silence
And in the naked light I saw
Ten thousand people, maybe more
People talking without speaking
People hearing without listening
People writing songs that voices never share
No one dared
Disturb the sound of silence
“Fools” said I, “You do not know
Silence like a cancer grows
Hear my words that I might teach you
Take my arms that I might reach you”
But my words like silent raindrops fell
And echoed in the wells of silence
And the people bowed and prayed
To the neon god they made
And the sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming
And the sign said, “The words of the prophets
Are written on the subway walls
And tenement halls
And whispered in the sounds of silence”