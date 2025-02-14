Tra le performance più attese della serata della cover – sempre la quarta – del Festival di Sanremo 2025 c’è sicuramente la riproposizione del testo The Sound of Silence reso famoso dal duo Simon & Garfunkel composto da Paul Simon (compositore ed autore originale della famosissima canzone) e Art Garfunkel: una canzone notoriamente struggente – tanto da essere eseguita durante il decimo anniversario della caduta delle Torri Gemelle, proprio nel teatro del Ground Zero – e che sarà proposta a Sanremo 2025 da Clara accompagnata dal trio Il Volo.

Per ora è ancora presto per immaginarci e sapere come sarà la performance di Clara sul testo The Sound of Silence, ma resta certo che proprio a partire da questa notte la performance si potrà riascoltare in streaming video; mentre è altrettanto certo che se c’è qualcuno in grado di stravolgere e conservare al contempo le sonorità struggenti di Simon & Garfunkel quella è proprio la singolare accoppiata Clara-Il Volo.

Di seguito – sempre in attesa di poter ascoltare per la prima volta assieme a voi la cover durante la diretta di Sanremo 2025 – vi lasciamo il testo completo della canzone The Sound of Silence così come venne scritto originariamente (e poi eseguito migliaia di volte da Simon & Garfunkel) da Paul Simon:

Hello darkness, my old friend

I’ve come to talk with you again

Because a vision softly creeping

Left its seeds while I was sleeping

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sound of silence

In restless dreams I walked alone

Narrow streets of cobblestone

‘Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

That split the night

And touched the sound of silence

And in the naked light I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People talking without speaking

People hearing without listening

People writing songs that voices never share

No one dared

Disturb the sound of silence

“Fools” said I, “You do not know

Silence like a cancer grows

Hear my words that I might teach you

Take my arms that I might reach you”

But my words like silent raindrops fell

And echoed in the wells of silence

And the people bowed and prayed

To the neon god they made

And the sign flashed out its warning

In the words that it was forming

And the sign said, “The words of the prophets

Are written on the subway walls

And tenement halls

And whispered in the sounds of silence”