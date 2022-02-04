Testo completo “Your song” di Elton John/ La cover a Sanremo 2022

Testo completo “Your song” di Elton John, la cover a Sanremo 2022 sarà cantata Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane. Tutto quello che c’è da sapere.

Matteo Romano, Elton John, Malika Ayane

Your song di Elton John sarà protagonista della serata delle Cover al Festival di Sanremo 2022

Anche Elton John, con il brano Your song, sarà tra i protagonisti indiretti del Festival di Sanremo 2022 nella serata delle Cover. Il brano sarà interpretato da Matteo Romano e Malika Ayane. Il testo del brano Your song fu scritto da Bernie Taupin, la mattina del 27 ottobre del 1969 subito dopo colazione, con lo stesso Elton John che si occupò invece delle musiche. Pubblicato per l’etichetta discografica DJM Records nel 1970 fu un successo straordinario di pubblico e critica.

Il testo di Your song parla di sentimenti puri e sinceri verso una ragazza con lo stesso Elton John che specificò al tempo come il segreto di Bernie è quello di essere una persona davvero molto sentimentale e di scrivere molto poco conservando dunque le migliori idee. Nonostante Your Song fosse uno dei primi brani di Elton John divenne la sua canzone più importante in assoluto della sua discografia. Stasera a Sanremo 2022 saranno Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane a cimentarsi con la canzone Your song di Elton John.

Testo completo “Your song” di Elton John interpretata da matteo Romano e Malika Ayane

Di seguito leggiamo il testo completo di “Your song di Elton John interpretata la quarta sera di Sanremo 2022 da Matteo Romano con Malika Ayane.

It’s a little bit funny
This feeling inside
I’m not one of those who can easily hide
I don’t have much money, but boy if I did
I’d buy a big house where we both could live
If I was a sculptor, ha
But then again, no
Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show
I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do
My gift is my song, and this one’s for you
And you can tell everybody
This is your song
It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
That I put down in the words
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world
I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss
Well a few of the verses, well they’ve got me quite cross
But the sun’s been quite kind
While I wrote this song
It’s for people like you that keep it turned on
So excuse me forgetting
But these things I do
You see I’ve forgotten, if they’re green or they’re blue
Anyway the thing is, what I really mean
Yours are the sweetest eyes I’ve ever seen
And you can tell everybody
This is the song
It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
That I put down in the words
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world
I hope you don’t mind
I hope you don’t mind
That I put down in the words
How wonderful life is while you’re in the world

Il video dell’esibizione del 1971 di Elton John con Yout song

