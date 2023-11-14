The Game Awards 2023, l’elenco finale dei candidati/ Baldur’s Gate 3 possibile vincitore del GOTY
The Game Awards 2023, l'elenco finale dei candidati, la lista completa delle categorie e dei videogiochi in lizza. Occhio a Baldur's Gate 3
Sono stati annunciati i giochi finalisti che concorreranno ai The Game Awards 2023, quelli che sono stati ormai ampiamente ribattezzati gli Oscar dei videogiochi. Si tratta della decima edizione dell’evento, e saranno ben trentuno le categorie, con cinque candidati ognuna, selezionati da più di 120 testate internazionali per un totale di 156 videogame in lizza (una categoria ne ha 6 in lista). Il premio più ambito ai The Game Awards 2023 sarà ovviamente il GOTY, leggasi il Game of The Year, che andrà al videogioco riconosciuto più bello per l’anno che volge alla conclusione, dagli addetti ai lavori. Per conoscere i vincitori bisognerà comunque attendere ancora tre settimane visto che l’evento avverrà nella notte italiana fra giovedì 7 e venerdì 8 dicembre 2023, attorno alle ore 1:30. Un classico show in stile americano in cui, oltre alle premiazioni, verranno mostrati anche trailer inediti dei videogiochi in uscita.
Come sottolineato da ING, non mancano i grandi esclusi, videogame acclamati dal pubblico come Starfield, Dead Space Remake, Hogwarts Legacy e Lords of the Fallen, che sono stati inseriti in una sola candidatura se non in nessuna. Il “più candidato” è invece Baldur’s Gate 3, che ha ricevuto ben 8 candidature assieme ad un altro probabile vincitore come Alan Wake 2. Proprio il terzo capitolo di Baldur’s Gate dovrebbe concorrere per la vittoria del GOTY assieme a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Alle votazioni possono partecipare anche i fan, il cui voto però pesa il 10 per cento contro il 90 per cento invece della critica.
THE GAME AWARDS 2023, L’ELENCO COMPLETO
Di seguito l’elenco completo delle categorie e dei candidati, così come pubblicato da Ign.com.
Game of the Year 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Alan Wake 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Migliore regia (game direction)
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior narrativa
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Miglior direzione artistica
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior colonna sonora
Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)
Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken)
Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Sound Team)
Miglior audio design
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space Remake
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Miglior interpretazione
Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Miglior gioco continuativo
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Gioco di maggiore impatto
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
Miglior indie
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Miglior indie al debutto
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Miglior gioco mobile
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis
Honkai: Star Rail
Hello Kitty: Island Adventure
Terra Nil
Monster Hunter Now
Miglior supporto alla community
Baldur’s Gate 3
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Cyberpunk 2077
No Man’s Sky
Premio per l’accessibilità
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Miglior gioco VR/AR
Gran Turismo 7 VR
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village VR
Synapse
Miglior gioco d’azione
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Miglior action-adventure
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Miglior picchiaduro
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Miglior gioco di racing/sportivo
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Miglior strategico/simulatore
Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities Skyline II
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4
Miglior gioco per famiglie
Disney Illusion island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstar
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Miglior gioco multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Miglior adattamento da un videogioco
Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us
Super Mario Bros: Il film
Twisted Metal
Gioco più atteso
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hades II
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Creatore di contenuti dell’anno
Iron Mouse
People Make Games
Quackity
Spreen
Sypher PK
Miglior gioco eSport
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant
Miglior giocatore eSport
Demon1
Faker
Hydra
Imperail-Hal
Ruler
Zywoo
Miglior squadra eSport
Evil Geniuses
Fnatic
Gaimin Gladiators
JD Gaming
Team Vitality
Miglior evento eSport
2023 League of Legends World Championship
Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International 2023
Valorant Championships 2023
Miglior coach eSport
Potter
Zonic
Gunba
XTQZZZ
Homme
