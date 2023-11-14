The Game Awards 2023, l’elenco finale dei candidati/ Baldur’s Gate 3 possibile vincitore del GOTY

Sono stati annunciati i giochi finalisti che concorreranno ai The Game Awards 2023, quelli che sono stati ormai ampiamente ribattezzati gli Oscar dei videogiochi. Si tratta della decima edizione dell’evento, e saranno ben trentuno le categorie, con cinque candidati ognuna, selezionati da più di 120 testate internazionali per un totale di 156 videogame in lizza (una categoria ne ha 6 in lista). Il premio più ambito ai The Game Awards 2023 sarà ovviamente il GOTY, leggasi il Game of The Year, che andrà al videogioco riconosciuto più bello per l’anno che volge alla conclusione, dagli addetti ai lavori. Per conoscere i vincitori bisognerà comunque attendere ancora tre settimane visto che l’evento avverrà nella notte italiana fra giovedì 7 e venerdì 8 dicembre 2023, attorno alle ore 1:30. Un classico show in stile americano in cui, oltre alle premiazioni, verranno mostrati anche trailer inediti dei videogiochi in uscita.

Come sottolineato da ING, non mancano i grandi esclusi, videogame acclamati dal pubblico come Starfield, Dead Space Remake, Hogwarts Legacy e Lords of the Fallen, che sono stati inseriti in una sola candidatura se non in nessuna. Il “più candidato” è invece Baldur’s Gate 3, che ha ricevuto ben 8 candidature assieme ad un altro probabile vincitore come Alan Wake 2. Proprio il terzo capitolo di Baldur’s Gate dovrebbe concorrere per la vittoria del GOTY assieme a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Alle votazioni possono partecipare anche i fan, il cui voto però pesa il 10 per cento contro il 90 per cento invece della critica.

THE GAME AWARDS 2023, L’ELENCO COMPLETO

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle categorie e dei candidati, così come pubblicato da Ign.com.

Game of the Year 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Alan Wake 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Migliore regia (game direction)

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Miglior narrativa

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Miglior direzione artistica

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Miglior colonna sonora

Alan Wake 2 (Petri Alanko)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Borislav Slavov)

Final Fantasy XVI (Masayoshi Soken)

Hi-Fi Rush (Shuichi Kobori)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Sound Team)

Miglior audio design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space Remake

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Miglior interpretazione

Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba – Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Neil Newbon – Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Melanie Liburd – Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Miglior gioco continuativo

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Gioco di maggiore impatto

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Miglior indie

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Miglior indie al debutto

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Miglior gioco mobile

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure

Terra Nil

Monster Hunter Now

Miglior supporto alla community

Baldur’s Gate 3

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Cyberpunk 2077

No Man’s Sky

Premio per l’accessibilità

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Miglior gioco VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7 VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR

Synapse

Miglior gioco d’azione

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Miglior action-adventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Miglior RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Miglior picchiaduro

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Miglior gioco di racing/sportivo

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Miglior strategico/simulatore

Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities Skyline II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Miglior gioco per famiglie

Disney Illusion island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstar

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Miglior gioco multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Miglior adattamento da un videogioco

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

Super Mario Bros: Il film

Twisted Metal

Gioco più atteso

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Creatore di contenuti dell’anno

Iron Mouse

People Make Games

Quackity

Spreen

Sypher PK

Miglior gioco eSport

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Miglior giocatore eSport

Demon1

Faker

Hydra

Imperail-Hal

Ruler

Zywoo

Miglior squadra eSport

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Miglior evento eSport

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International 2023

Valorant Championships 2023

Miglior coach eSport

Potter

Zonic

Gunba

XTQZZZ

Homme











