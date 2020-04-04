Timor Steffens snobba Nicolai?/ Dopo Amici 2020, replica sui social: “i finalisti…”

Tra Timor Steffens e Nicolai non c’è mai stata molta simpatia. Nel corso del serale di Amici 2020, tra l’insegnante di danza e il ballerino ci sono stati diversi scontri e, durante la finale, dopo l’eliminazione di Nicolai, Timor non si è alzato per salutarlo facendo infuriare Maria De Filippi che ha accusato Steffens e Alessandra Celentano di non essere rispettosi nei confronti di un ragazzo, appena eliminato. “I comportamenti hanno un senso. Adesso non ci si può stringere la mano, non ci si può abbracciare. Però forse alzarsi è un segno d’educazione”, ha sottolineato la De Filippi riferendosi all’atteggiamento della Celentano e di Timor. Nei confronti di quest’ultimo, Nicolai, nelle scorse settimane, è apparso spesso presuntuoso dando vita ad un botta e risposta anche molto pepato. A spegnere, tuttavia, le polemiche è stato lo stesso Timor che, sul proprio profilo Instagram, ha pubblicato un lungo messaggio dedicato a tutti i finalisti di Amici 2020.

TIMOR STEFFENS SPEGNE LE POLEMICHE SU NICOLAI: LE PAROLE PER I FINALISTI

Timor Steffens spegne tutte le polemiche e augura a Gaia Gozzi, Giulia Molino, Javier e Nicolai il meglio per il loro futuro. L’insegnante di Amici 2020, infatti, su Instagram, ha scritto un lungo messaggio in cui si è complimentato non solo con Gaia per la vittoria, ma anche per gli altri tre finalisti. “Tutti i finalisti hanno fatto un lavoro incredibile” – scrive Timor – “Dovevano credere in ciò che stavano facendo ed esibirsi come se non ci fosse un domani. Dovevano solo raggiungere il pubblico a casa… e convincere noi giudici […] Questi finalisti lo hanno fatto ieri a hanno lasciato i loro cuori sul palco”. Parole importanti, poi, solo per Gaia: “ho sempre sentito e pensato che sarebbe andata avanti e che fosse la potenziale vincitrice. Ma a prescindere da se avesse vinto o no sapevo che avrebbe avuto un futuro luminoso davanti a sé”, conclude.





