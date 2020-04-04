Timor Steffens snobba Nicolai?/ Dopo Amici 2020, replica sui social: “i finalisti…”
Timor Steffens snobba Nicolai dopo la finale del serale di Amici 2020: l’insegnante di danza replica con un lungo post su Instagram.
Tra Timor Steffens e Nicolai non c’è mai stata molta simpatia. Nel corso del serale di Amici 2020, tra l’insegnante di danza e il ballerino ci sono stati diversi scontri e, durante la finale, dopo l’eliminazione di Nicolai, Timor non si è alzato per salutarlo facendo infuriare Maria De Filippi che ha accusato Steffens e Alessandra Celentano di non essere rispettosi nei confronti di un ragazzo, appena eliminato. “I comportamenti hanno un senso. Adesso non ci si può stringere la mano, non ci si può abbracciare. Però forse alzarsi è un segno d’educazione”, ha sottolineato la De Filippi riferendosi all’atteggiamento della Celentano e di Timor. Nei confronti di quest’ultimo, Nicolai, nelle scorse settimane, è apparso spesso presuntuoso dando vita ad un botta e risposta anche molto pepato. A spegnere, tuttavia, le polemiche è stato lo stesso Timor che, sul proprio profilo Instagram, ha pubblicato un lungo messaggio dedicato a tutti i finalisti di Amici 2020.
TIMOR STEFFENS SPEGNE LE POLEMICHE SU NICOLAI: LE PAROLE PER I FINALISTI
Timor Steffens spegne tutte le polemiche e augura a Gaia Gozzi, Giulia Molino, Javier e Nicolai il meglio per il loro futuro. L’insegnante di Amici 2020, infatti, su Instagram, ha scritto un lungo messaggio in cui si è complimentato non solo con Gaia per la vittoria, ma anche per gli altri tre finalisti. “Tutti i finalisti hanno fatto un lavoro incredibile” – scrive Timor – “Dovevano credere in ciò che stavano facendo ed esibirsi come se non ci fosse un domani. Dovevano solo raggiungere il pubblico a casa… e convincere noi giudici […] Questi finalisti lo hanno fatto ieri a hanno lasciato i loro cuori sul palco”. Parole importanti, poi, solo per Gaia: “ho sempre sentito e pensato che sarebbe andata avanti e che fosse la potenziale vincitrice. Ma a prescindere da se avesse vinto o no sapevo che avrebbe avuto un futuro luminoso davanti a sé”, conclude.
Congrats to this Super Star in the making aka @gaiagozziofficial 🙌🏽❤ . . Such a well deserved victory🏆. . From the first moment I saw her on stage in @amiciufficiale I felt there was something special about her. She has a way to make the stage feel like it's her home and we are all welcome and invited in. For some reason I always felt and thought she would go far in the show and was the potential winner. But regardless if she would win or not I knew that she would have a bright future ahead of her. . . She is ready to leave her mark in the world. . I can't wait to see what she will do next with her art. But I can assure you I will follow it and keep support it. @gaiagozziofficial Like I said to you yesterday…I truly hope our paths will cross sooner than later.❤🙌🏽🔥 . . Lastly I want to say that all finalists did an incredible job. It's obvious that it's a different show due to the covid19 pre-cautions in place. No audience no feedback live…With that being said. That is exactly why these finalists are so incredible. Now more than ever did they have to truly believe in their own art..without anyone in the studio screaming,cheering or supporting them. They had to trust and believe what they where doing and perform like there was no tomorrow. Only then would they reach all of the people at home…and convince us judges. I think at the same time this is what many artists face in their life…they have to want it and believe in their dreams more than anyone else out there..even if no one supports or believes them…they have to continue believing and pushing for their dreams. These finalist did that yesterday and left their hearts on that stage. . I can assure you. It was felt while watching them live….i'm super proud and can say to everyone at home…just wait until you see them live! This time with all of your support…mamma mia…they will blow you away😱😍😏🔥 #amici19
