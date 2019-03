Costiera Amalfitana/ Le leggende: il miracolo del latte e di Sant’Andrea

(140523) -- AMALFI, May 23, 2014 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on May 21, 2014 shows the coast line of Amalfi Coast, Italy. The Amalfi coast is an area of great physical beauty and natural diversity. It has been intensively settled by human communities since the early Middle Ages. There are a number of towns such as Amalfi and Ravello with architectural and artistic works of great significance. The UNESCO Committee inscribed the Amalfi coast as a world heritage site in 1997.(Xinhua/Xu Nizhi) (yc)