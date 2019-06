MALI, 95 PERSONE UCCISE IN UN VILLAGGIO/ Commando armato in azione

Protesters runs from tear gas during clashes with police at a banned opposition demonstration to protest presidential election results on September 21, 2018, in Bamako. - Police dispersed a banned opposition demonstration with tear gas on September 21 in Bamako, on the eve of Mali's 58th anniversary of independence celebrations and the public inauguration ceremony of the newly re-elected president, which many African leaders are expected to attend. Supporters of the Malian opposition leader, who rejects the August 12 presidential runnoff results, planned to converge in the city centre, spend the night there, and protest on the sidelines of the ceremonies planned for September 22. (Photo by Michele CATTANI / AFP)