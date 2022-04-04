Grammy awards 2022: i vincitori/ Justin Bieber a mani vuote, il bacio con Hailey…
Justin Bieber e Lady Gaga tra le celebrità ai Grammy Awards 2022: i look, i premi, i vincitori e molto altro dell’evento musicale…
Grammy Awards 2022, Justin Bieber incanta sul red-carpet e con Peaches, al suo fianco la moglie Hailey Baldwin
Il 3 aprile 2022 si è tenuta la 64° edizione di uno degli eventi musicali di risonanza mondiale più attesi ogni anno, ovvero i Grammy: si tratta dei Grammy Awards 2022, che quest’anno incantano con l’apparizione della super popstar canadese Justin Bieber (28 anni) in coppia con la moglie e modella americana, Hailey Baldwin (25 anni). Il red-carpet dei coniugi è infatti diventato virale nel web, tanto che le immagini esclusive della passerella di coppia stanno letteralmente circumnavigando i social. S
Sul tappeto rosso i due coniugi hanno scatenato i paparazzi e i fan: lei ha optato per un colore di capelli castano chocolate, gettandosi alle spalle il biondo platino, lui ha optato per un taglio di capelli corti e biondi e un outfit casual con tshirt bianca che richiama il white dress di Hailey. Sul red-carpet dell’evento non è mancato il bacio tra Justin Bieber e Hailey Baldwin, che sta infiammando il web. Justin, però, torna a casa empty-handed, ovvero a mani vuote, senza alcun premio, il che è alla base della contestazione social del momento . Il fandom della popstar scrive su Instagram: “Justin Bieber doen’t need Grammys, Grammys need Justin Bieber”, ovvero “Justinb Bieber non ha bisogno dei Grammy, i Grammy hanno bisogno di Justin Bieber”. Sul palco, la popstar Justin Bieber ha eseguito una versione live di Peaches, una delle sue ultime hit di risonanza mondiale, sfoderando la parte più soul del suo pop e la potenza dei suoi live vocals esibiti in una sessione al piano e in un black look casual.
.@justinbieber and Hailey Bieber have arrived on the #GRAMMYs red carpet 😍 pic.twitter.com/KyObcCTocw
— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 3, 2022
.@justinbieber kicks off his #GRAMMYs performance with a soulful rendition of “Peaches” 🍑 pic.twitter.com/DV0DwRdcVf
— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 4, 2022
I look e i premi dei Grammy Awards 2022
Sul red-carpet si è fatta notare tra le celebrità femminili, ai Grammy Awards 2022, anche Lady Gaga, con una mise extra-elegante black & white. Sul palco dell’evento, inoltre, la star di Shallow ha eseguito una performance sulle note di Love for sale, manifestando la sua devozione per Tony Bennett in un tubino verde speranza.
It’s not the #GRAMMYs red carpet without @LadyGaga ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9CwGQi35BB
— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 3, 2022
.@LadyGaga sent her love to @itstonybennett during her touching #LoveForSale performance at the #Oscars ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0JUW5L0tXT
— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 4, 2022
La cerimonia dei Grammy si sarebbe dovuta tenere a Gennaio 2022, tuttavia per il secondo anno consecutivo è stata posticipata ancora, fini a concretizzarsi nei primi di aprile in corso. A detenere il maggio numero di candidature Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. con 8 nominations e Jon Batiste con il record di nominations, 11. L’evento annuale dedicato alla musica internazionale riconosce -come ogni anno- le migliori registrazioni, composizioni e artisti dell’anno di ammissibilità, rispetto al periodo di competenza dal 1 settembre 2020 al 30 settembre 2021. Di seguito le nominations e i premi per ciascuna categoria prevista ai Grammy Awards:
Record of the Year
ABBA: “I Still Have Faith in You”
Jon Batiste: “Freedom”
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga: “I Get a Kick Out of You”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”
Brandi Carlile: “Right on Time”
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”
Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
Album of the Year
Jon Batiste: We Are
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga: Love For Sale
Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
H.E.R.: Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X: Montero
Olivia Rodrigo: Sour
Taylor Swift: Evermore
Kanye West: Donda
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile: “A Beautiful Noise”
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”
H.E.R.: “Fight for You”
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”
Brandi Carlile: “Right on Time”
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber: “Anyone”
Brandi Carlile: “Right on Time”
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”
Ariana Grande: “Positions”
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga: “I Get a Kick Out of You”
Justin Bieber, Blenny Blanco: “Lonely”
BTS: “Butter”
Coldplay: “Higher Power”
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga: “I Get a Kick Out of You”
Justin Bieber, Blenny Blanco: “Lonely”
BTS: “Butter”
Coldplay: “Higher Power”
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande: Positions
Olivia Rodrigo: Sour
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra: Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste: We Are
Leon Bridges: Gold-Diggers Sound
Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales
H.E.R.: Back of My Mind
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra: “Lost You”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”
H.E.R.: “Damage”
Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
Jazmine Sullivan: “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best R&B Song
H.E.R.: “Damage”
SZA: “Good Days”
Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
Jazmine Sullivan: “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”
Cardi B: “Up”
J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray: “My Life”
Drake ft. Future and Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Thot Shit”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole ft. Lil Baby: “Pride Is the Devil”
Doja Cat: “Need to Know”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby”
Tyler, the Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign: “Wusyaname”
Kanye West ft. The Weeknd and Lil Baby: “Hurricane”
Best Rap Song
DMX ft. Jay-Z and Nas: “Bath Salts”
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend”
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”
Kanye West ft. Jay-Z: “Jail”
J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray: “My Life”
Best Rap Album
J. Cole: The Off-Season
Drake: Certified Lover Boy
Nas: King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West: Donda
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack, David Guetta: “Hero”
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo: “Loom”
James Blake: “Before”
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: “Heartbreak”
Caribou: “You Can Do It”
Rüfüs Du Sol: “Alive”
Tiësto: “The Business”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Black Coffee: Subconsciously
Illenium: Fallen Embers
Major Lazer: Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello: Shockwave
Sylvan Esso: Free Love
Ten City: Judgement
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes: Shore
Halsey: If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee
Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent: Daddy’s Home
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán: Vértigo
Paula Arenas: Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona: Hecho a la Antigua
Camilo: Mis Manos
Alex Cuba: Mendó
Selena Gomez: Revelación
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro: Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny: El Último Tour Del Mundo
J Balvin: Jose
Karol G: KG0516
Kali Uchis: Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
