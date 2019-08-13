Josh Kloss contro Katy Perry, “Mi ha molestato”/ Video, “Mi abbassò le mutande e…”

“Katy Perry mi ha molestato sessualmente e ha mostrato il mio pene ai suoi amici”: a far finire la pop star nell’occhio del ciclone è il modello e attore Josh Kloss, noto anche per essere apparso nel fortunato videoclip del brano “Teenage Dream”, una delle hit più note della 34enne originaria di Santa Barbara (California). Attraverso un video apparso sul suo profilo Instagram, Kloss ha infatti raccontato dell’episodio in questione, andato in scena nel corso di una festa di compleanno a cui ha partecipato assieme all’artista statunitense. A colpire soprattutto nel racconto del modello è l’accusa alla Perry di comportarsi in modo diverso a seconda che si trovi in pubblico o in privato: “Quando c’erano altre persone era fredda come il ghiaccio e aveva persino rifiutato il mio bacio sul set del videoclip, come se ne fosse disgustata” ha spiegato Kloss, rivelando che in quel periodo (ovvero nel 2010) si era appena separato dalla sua oramai ex moglie e aveva una figlia ancora piccola. “Durante quella festa ad un certo punto Katy Perry mi ha sollevato la maglia e poi abbassato le mutande, facendo vedere il suo pene a tutti i presenti”.

JOSH KLOSS CONTRO KATY PERRY, “MI HA MOLESTATO”

Rievocando ancora l’esperienza sul set di “Teenage Dream”, Josh Kloss ha pure svelato un altro episodio, ovvero un invito ricevuto dalla stessa Katy Perry: “Dopo il primo giorno di riprese mi ha proposto di andare in uno strip club, ma io ho rifiutato dicendole che preferivo tornare nel mio albergo a riposare dato che il mio lavoro era tutto ciò che avevo in quel momento” ha detto il modello, che poi arriva nel suo racconto all’episodio incriminato. “Eravamo al party di compleanno di Johnny Wujek: immaginate quanto sia stato imbarazzante e patetico per me quel momento?”. Va aggiunto, a onore del vero, che dopo l’attacco di Kloss non è ancora arrivata nessuna replica da parte della popstar californiana in merito all’episodio avvenuto oramai nove anni fa e di cui solamente ora il diretto interessato ha deciso di parlare, scatenando l’ennesimo polverone attorno alla già tanto discussa Perry.





