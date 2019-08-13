Josh Kloss contro Katy Perry, “Mi ha molestato”/ Video, “Mi abbassò le mutande e…”
Josh Kloss contro Katy Perry, “Mi ha molestato”. In un video apparso sul suo profilo Instagram il modello ha accusato la popstar: “Mi ha abbassato le mutande e poi…”
“Katy Perry mi ha molestato sessualmente e ha mostrato il mio pene ai suoi amici”: a far finire la pop star nell’occhio del ciclone è il modello e attore Josh Kloss, noto anche per essere apparso nel fortunato videoclip del brano “Teenage Dream”, una delle hit più note della 34enne originaria di Santa Barbara (California). Attraverso un video apparso sul suo profilo Instagram, Kloss ha infatti raccontato dell’episodio in questione, andato in scena nel corso di una festa di compleanno a cui ha partecipato assieme all’artista statunitense. A colpire soprattutto nel racconto del modello è l’accusa alla Perry di comportarsi in modo diverso a seconda che si trovi in pubblico o in privato: “Quando c’erano altre persone era fredda come il ghiaccio e aveva persino rifiutato il mio bacio sul set del videoclip, come se ne fosse disgustata” ha spiegato Kloss, rivelando che in quel periodo (ovvero nel 2010) si era appena separato dalla sua oramai ex moglie e aveva una figlia ancora piccola. “Durante quella festa ad un certo punto Katy Perry mi ha sollevato la maglia e poi abbassato le mutande, facendo vedere il suo pene a tutti i presenti”.
JOSH KLOSS CONTRO KATY PERRY, “MI HA MOLESTATO”
Rievocando ancora l’esperienza sul set di “Teenage Dream”, Josh Kloss ha pure svelato un altro episodio, ovvero un invito ricevuto dalla stessa Katy Perry: “Dopo il primo giorno di riprese mi ha proposto di andare in uno strip club, ma io ho rifiutato dicendole che preferivo tornare nel mio albergo a riposare dato che il mio lavoro era tutto ciò che avevo in quel momento” ha detto il modello, che poi arriva nel suo racconto all’episodio incriminato. “Eravamo al party di compleanno di Johnny Wujek: immaginate quanto sia stato imbarazzante e patetico per me quel momento?”. Va aggiunto, a onore del vero, che dopo l’attacco di Kloss non è ancora arrivata nessuna replica da parte della popstar californiana in merito all’episodio avvenuto oramai nove anni fa e di cui solamente ora il diretto interessato ha deciso di parlare, scatenando l’ennesimo polverone attorno alla già tanto discussa Perry.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
