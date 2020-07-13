Tahj Mowry, lettera all’ex fidanzata Naya Rivera/ “Mai smesso di amarti, ora soffro”
Tahj Mowry ha scritto una lunga lettera a Naya Rivera, sua ex fidanzata, dichiarando di non aver mai smesso di amarla
Tahj Mowry è distrutto. La notizia della scomparsa della sua ex fidanzata Naya Rivera è stato per lui un vero e proprio macigno che lo ha portato a scriverle una lunga e toccante lettera. Attore, ballerino e cantante 34enne, Tahj Mowry ha recitato al fianco di Naya Rivera nella sitcom ‘Smart Guy‘, nel 1990. Dall’amicizia è nata una storia che ancora oggi lui ricorda come la più importante della sua vita. “Mia dolce Naya, dire che sono devastato sarebbe un eufemismo. Questo è un incubo.” ha esordito Mowry nel suo lungo post pubblicato su Instagram. Così ha continuato: “sono agganciato alla speranza che tu venga trovata. Siamo cresciuti insieme. Siamo diventati adulti insieme. Abbiamo sperimentato la prima volta di tante cose, insieme. Tu sei stata la mia prima esperienza di tutto; amore, intimità, cuore infranto. Ci siamo spezzati il cuore a vicenda e poi lo abbiamo riparato insieme…più di una volta.” racconta l’attore.
Tahj Mowry ancora innamorato di Naya Rivera: “Spero di rivedere ancora il tuo viso”
Tahj Mowry negli anni non ha mai smesso di amare Naya Rivera. Ha deciso allora di confessarlo al mondo nella sua lettera, scrivendo: “Non c’è donna che mai sia stata all’altezza di ciò che mi hai dato tu, di come mi hai fatto sentire tu. Non ho mai voluto ammettere, ma non ho mi smesso di amarti.” E ancora: “Una parte di me ha sempre sperato che un giorno il Signore ci facesse unire di nuovo per essere ciò che abbiamo sognato di poter essere.” L’attore fa allora una preghiera affinché Naya possa essere ritrovata, poi scrive: “Ho ancora fede. Ho ancora speranza. Preghiamo tutti per favore, perché lei venga trovata e portata a casa al sicuro. Naya, mi manchi profondamente.” Così conclude con una vera e propria dichiarazione d’amore: “Non vedo l’ora che arrivi il giorno in cui potrò rivedere il tuo splendido viso ancora una volta e dirti tutto ciò che volevo, ma non ho avuto l’occasione di dirti. Ti amerò per sempre. L’ho sempre fatto e per sempre lo farò.”
My sweet Naya – to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together…more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla – you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda – whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ♥️
