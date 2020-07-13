Tahj Mowry, lettera all’ex fidanzata Naya Rivera/ “Mai smesso di amarti, ora soffro”

Tahj Mowry è distrutto. La notizia della scomparsa della sua ex fidanzata Naya Rivera è stato per lui un vero e proprio macigno che lo ha portato a scriverle una lunga e toccante lettera. Attore, ballerino e cantante 34enne, Tahj Mowry ha recitato al fianco di Naya Rivera nella sitcom ‘Smart Guy‘, nel 1990. Dall’amicizia è nata una storia che ancora oggi lui ricorda come la più importante della sua vita. “Mia dolce Naya, dire che sono devastato sarebbe un eufemismo. Questo è un incubo.” ha esordito Mowry nel suo lungo post pubblicato su Instagram. Così ha continuato: “sono agganciato alla speranza che tu venga trovata. Siamo cresciuti insieme. Siamo diventati adulti insieme. Abbiamo sperimentato la prima volta di tante cose, insieme. Tu sei stata la mia prima esperienza di tutto; amore, intimità, cuore infranto. Ci siamo spezzati il cuore a vicenda e poi lo abbiamo riparato insieme…più di una volta.” racconta l’attore.

Tahj Mowry ancora innamorato di Naya Rivera: “Spero di rivedere ancora il tuo viso”

Tahj Mowry negli anni non ha mai smesso di amare Naya Rivera. Ha deciso allora di confessarlo al mondo nella sua lettera, scrivendo: “Non c’è donna che mai sia stata all’altezza di ciò che mi hai dato tu, di come mi hai fatto sentire tu. Non ho mai voluto ammettere, ma non ho mi smesso di amarti.” E ancora: “Una parte di me ha sempre sperato che un giorno il Signore ci facesse unire di nuovo per essere ciò che abbiamo sognato di poter essere.” L’attore fa allora una preghiera affinché Naya possa essere ritrovata, poi scrive: “Ho ancora fede. Ho ancora speranza. Preghiamo tutti per favore, perché lei venga trovata e portata a casa al sicuro. Naya, mi manchi profondamente.” Così conclude con una vera e propria dichiarazione d’amore: “Non vedo l’ora che arrivi il giorno in cui potrò rivedere il tuo splendido viso ancora una volta e dirti tutto ciò che volevo, ma non ho avuto l’occasione di dirti. Ti amerò per sempre. L’ho sempre fatto e per sempre lo farò.”





